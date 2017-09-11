Analytics, Banks, Direct Speech, Financial Services, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 25.07.2019, 14:28
Arthur Juksh: Interest in Our Loans is Very High
During the year, the credit portfolio of Latvian banks
has decreased by more than half a billion euros. Still, at the beginning of
this year, the growth of issued loans resumed. What is happening in this regard
at Rietumu Bank?
Arthur Juksh: Speaking briefly, we aim to increase
the share and volume of lending businesses in Latvia, as well as in Lithuania
and Estonia. For example, a couple of years ago the Baltic region covered about
30% of our credit portfolio, whereas by the end of this year, we plan to
increase this figure to no less than 50%.
Following the well-known events that took place on the
Latvian financial market at the start of last year, the bank took a decision to
focus on the Baltic countries. Firstly, the political risks related to Russia
have increased to unacceptable levels. Secondly, new and interesting customers
have appeared for us in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia.
As a result, we are
not starting new projects in the eastern direction while simultaneously
expanding in the Baltic countries, as well as continuing our activities in the
rest of Europe, for example, in Great Britain and Ireland.
Tell us where new credit customers appear from on the
strictly determined and structured market of Latvia?
A.J.: As we are a private independent bank and our
credit resources a priori cannot be as cheap as those of big western and Nordic
banks, during previous years we mostly provided lending for niche segments in
Latvia.
Let us remind you that just a year ago the local market of
corporate lending was still quite tight and we did not find it expedient to
struggle to establish a foothold there at any cost.
However, the situation has changed drastically and continues
to change. Today there is a demand for our lending. It comprises hundreds of
millions of euros.
It is no longer a
secret that the current policies of a number of big banks have ousted a part of
their business customers, who have been receiving loans successfully before,
some of them for years. As your colleagues wrote repeatedly, it primarily
involves companies with foreign capital shares, i.e. those, where some of the
shareholders are citizens of other countries, including, by the way, citizens
of EU member states - any, except Latvia.
As a result of these reassessments and transformations, big
business customers with a good credit history, an acceptable risk level and
clear development prospects come to us.
Why then are such remarkable customers rejected by the
Nordic banks? Perhaps they see risks in such cooperation. Does Rietumu
turn a blind eye to such risks?
A.J.: Definitely
not. We have been on the Latvian lending market for almost three decades and
certainly we see and are aware of everything. The refusal of some banks to work
with a part of their customers is often not related to credit risks at all and
can be dictated by their general policy, which is shaped far away, beyond
Latvia.
Abrupt changes took place in the operation of Latvian
branches of international western banks. Actually, during the last year,
shareholders of some of such banks have lost billions of euros of their
capitalisation due to the downfall of the value of their stocks on the world
markets. This was partially related to the events in the Baltic countries.
Consequently, the head offices sent instructions to the countries that had
largely been the source of their problems regarding tougher monitoring over the
customers. Businesses in Latvia are now looked at using two colours - black and
white. When they spot at least light shades of grey, relations with such
businesses are terminated immediately.
The position is
simple - it is better to lose a part of the good customers than to lose
billions of euros of capitalisation. The goal is to regain one’s positions on
the global market. At the same time, as they say – you can't make an omelette
without breaking eggs.
Generally speaking, there is logic in this that proceeds
from the model of building business by such banks, and it is absolutely clear.
Our business model is neither worse nor better, it is just different. Firstly,
we are a local bank and we have an excellent sense of direction on the local
market; secondly, we are independent in our decisions and actions; and thirdly,
we have always analysed every lending project individually. Therefore, formal
criteria are not a priority for us; it is important what actually stands behind
them.
What is the potential volume of the new lending market,
which has formed in the current situation?
A.J.: I think, the demand for financing in our region
is currently estimated at hundreds of millions of euros.
In this respect, by the way, another significant advantage
of Rietumu Bank is displayed. When excluding the western banks that step
away from local businesses, we turn out to be practically the sole bank in
Latvia, which, with account of the capital requirements, is capable of issuing
a loan in the amount of 10+ million euros.
Simply put, we are the only big private bank in the country.
As a number of serious businesses face difficulties in attracting loans,
interest in our financing is high.
Do you have industry priorities? What areas do you prefer
to finance?
A.J.: We finance housing, offices, hotels. Both ready
objects and development. We see that, in spite of talks about a mass exodus,
new modern square metres are very much in demand today.
Firstly, it concerns deferred demand, which collapsed during
the last economic crisis of 2008-2010. Construction practically stopped until
2014. Real estate owners gradually sold their ‘reserves’ and there is again a
deficit of residential and commercial areas.
Secondly, many of our emigrants - fellow countrymen, do not
wish to cut ties with Latvia completely. Having earnt funds abroad, they buy houses
and apartments in their motherland either for themselves, in order to meet and
spend their older age with dignity here, or for their families, for example,
parents.
However, there are some subtle aspects here. We see two
contrary tendencies - the growth of new residential construction and a certain
decrease in the number of purchase transactions. The construction volumes in
Latvia during the last three years were the fastest in the Baltics (by 33%),
and the housing prices for the same period increased by 10% on average. Whereas
the number of purchase transactions in Riga started decreasing in 2018. During
the year, there was a 3% downfall, and 10% in the new housing segment.
Apartments having a value of up to EUR 100-120 thousand
enjoy the current demand. The market is oversaturated with exclusive housing. I
think that not all new projects having a value of EUR 2000- 2500 per metre and
spacious quarters will find buyers here among the locals – they are too
expensive. And foreigners do not express a big interest in apartments in new
residential districts of Riga. Therefore, each project has to be thoroughly and
separately evaluated in this respect.
The same refers to the hotel business that we have close
cooperation with. In recent years, a lot of new hotels have appeared in Riga
and there will be more shortly. On the one hand, prospects in this business are
obvious and generally positive. On the other hand, it is not the case for all.
One has to look at competitive advantages, experience of the developers,
professionalism and motivation of the hotel operator, location and other
things.
We are also lending for the construction of shopping
centres. But not standard ones - there is a sufficient number of them in Riga
already. We look for projects with new concepts and we have such projects in
progress.
What can one receive a loan for, apart from real estate?
–
A.J.: Production. Here, in our opinion, the programme
of the state crediting financial institution Altum, which undertakes a
part of the loan guarantees for Latvian companies, is operating efficiently.
Projects in woodworking and the production of building
materials are interesting and prospective, as well as up-to-date sectors such
as the production of biofuel and some others.
There are projects in the field of transit, including the
transshipment of bulk, liquid bulk and breakbulk cargo. This is, by the way,
the industry that many banks are currently afraid to enter. This is the area
that scares western banks due to the possible presence of the ‘eastern risk’.
Besides, we are traditionally interested in both
international trade and transport projects. For example, financing of goods in
storage or in transit, international factoring or shipping financing.
What goals in the field of lending are set by Rietumu
Bank for the immediate future?
A.J.: To increase the good quality credit portfolio
in the Baltic countries and to be open for new opportunities and new customers.
- 25.07.2019 МИД Латвии закрыл доступ к порталу baltnews.lv
- 25.07.2019 Опрос: в июне индекс общего настроения латвийцев достиг самого высокого показателя
- 25.07.2019 Банк SEB: 75% ипотечных кредитов выдаются на покупку квартир в Риге и ее окрестностях
- 25.07.2019 Шахрияр Мамедьяров одержал победу во втором этапе Гран-при ФИДЕ в Риге
- 25.07.2019 Latvijas Dzelzcels rail company makes EUR 8.9 mln in unconsolidated H1 profit
- 25.07.2019 Latvia: Household deposits continue on a stable upward path
- 25.07.2019 Operator of 1a.lv online retailer raises turnover 27.7% in 2018
- 25.07.2019 Eco Baltia Vide invests EUR 2.6 mln in tire recycling plant in Tukums
- 25.07.2019 Concept supermarket Ozols replaces closed Galerija Azur shopping center in Riga
- 25.07.2019 Pasazieru Vilciens to sign train purchase contract with Skoda next week