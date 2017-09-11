Analytics, Banks, Direct Speech, Estonia, Inflation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 08.04.2019, 19:48
Energy prices continue to set the rate of inflation in Estonia
Changes in fuel prices on global markets make inflation volatile. The price of crude oil fell 30% in the fourth quarter of last year, but it has bounced back by 17% in 2019. Prices have also risen for motor fuels because the exchange rate of the euro has fallen. The recent information about the state of the economy in the euro area has not all been favourable, and this has contributed to the euro weakening.
Without the volatile energy components, the rest of the consumer basket has risen in price moderately. Rapid wage growth is driving service prices up and prices for leisure services rose most in March. The rise in prices for services has been partially offset though by lower prices for imported manufactured goods. Clothes and shoes have become cheaper because of this in recent months.
While prices in Estonia were rising by 2.3%, inflation in the euro area averaged 1.4%. Eesti Pank forecasts that the average inflation for Estonia in 2019 will be 2.2%.
- 08.04.2019 In February, the number of tourists in accommodation establishments increased in Estonia
- 08.04.2019 Как оценивать происходящее на рынках ценных бумаг
- 08.04.2019 Estonian state forest manager RMK to plant 21 mln trees in 2019
- 08.04.2019 The average level of consumer prices in Latvia increased by 2.8%
- 08.04.2019 Вопреки резкому месячному подъему годовая инфляция в марте осталась умеренной
- 08.04.2019 Bank of Latvia: pensions might reach 24% of average wage in 30-40 years
- 08.04.2019 Germany's N26 online bank set to return to Lithuania
- 08.04.2019 Тарту инвестирует 20 млн. евро в учреждения образования
- 08.04.2019 Банк Латвии: в будущем пенсии составят четверть от зарплаты
- 08.04.2019 EKRE не считает проблемой договор между Центристской партией и "Единой Россией"