Friday, 15.03.2019, 23:23
The Baltic Assembly in the centenary year of the Baltic States
In 2018, all three Baltic States – Estonia, Latvia and
Lithuania - celebrated the centenary of their founding. For half of this
period, from 1940 to 1990, these countries were incorporated against their will
into the Soviet Union. In 1990 they democratically proclaimed the restoration
of their independence, which was widely internationally recognised in 1991. In
these new circumstances, on November 8, 1991, the Baltic Assembly was
officially established as the inter-parliamentary cooperation organisation of
the Baltic States. It was based on the close co-operation forged between the
three Baltic nations’ independence movements in the 1980s.
The experience gained from cooperation with those two
interparliamentary organisations, the Nordic Council and the Benelux
Parliament, helped the Baltic countries in their accession to NATO and the EU,
which was successfully completed in 2004.
The Baltic Assembly marked the Baltic centenary year at its
annual session held at the end of September in Vilnius, the capital of
Lithuania (which held the Presidency of the Baltic Assembly in 2018), and by
sending representatives to the annual session of the Nordic Council in October
in Oslo, to a meeting between the Presidiums of the Baltic Assembly and the
Nordic Council held in December in Espoo (Finland), and to a seminar organised
by the Swedish Riksdag to celebrate the centenary of the Baltic States.
At the last three aforementioned events, various aspects of
BalticNordic co-operation were discussed, including cooperation plans for the
near future. At these forums, the head of the Latvian delegation and upcoming
president of the Baltic Assembly Professor Dr. Jānis Vucāns proposed that
Baltic-Nordic cooperation focus on the following directions:
• strengthening cooperation on security, foreign affairs and
defence;
• strengthening interconnections among the Baltic and Nordic
countries in energy, transport and infrastructure;
• creation of more partnerships in research and innovation.
At the Baltic Assembly’s annual session, in September 2018,
in Vilnius, Lithuanian, Latvian and Estonian parliamentarians and their
cooperation partners from the Nordic Council, the Benelux Parliament, the GUAM
(Georgia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Moldova) Parliamentary Assembly, the Baltic Sea
Parliamentary Conference and other organisations repeatedly mentioned the important
role of the Baltic Assembly in promoting the successful development of the
Baltic States since the restoration of their independence.
In the Baltic States’ centenary year, the Baltic Assembly
celebrated several achievements of its own after several years of persistent
work. For example, making good use of the experience of the Benelux countries,
the Baltic Assembly’s Education, Science and Culture Committee was one of the
main supporters of automatic mutual recognition of higher education diplomas. As
a result, on June 8, 2018 the governments of the three Baltic States signed an
agreement in Vilnius on the automatic recognition of academic qualifications.
Another important achievement of the Baltic Assembly was the
Baltic Culture Fund, established on the basis of a corresponding agreement
between the Ministries of Culture of all three Baltic States signed on July 8,
2018. Expertise provided by the Nordic Council, the Nordic Culture Point and
the Nordic Culture Fund was of great value in creating this fund. The close
attention the Nordic countries devote to strengthening cultural ties with the
Baltic States is demonstrated by an occasional donation of 100,000 euros to the
Baltic Culture Fund’s activities by the Nordic Council of Ministers for joint
culture promotion and exchange activities in the Nordic countries.
A third major achievement of the Baltic Assembly was the
signing on October 3, 2018 of a transnational cooperation agreement between
Latvia and Lithuania for the provision of emergency medical assistance in the
border area of both countries. In addition to the provision of cross-border
emergency medical services on both sides, the agreement also provides for the
exchange of information, joint training and tuition programmes, and raising the
quality of medical services. A similar agreement between Latvia and Estonia has
been in force since 2010.
On January 1, 2019, Latvia started its Presidency of the
Baltic Assembly. Latvia’s Presidency comes at a time when Europe’s geopolitical
situation is strongly influenced by the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from
the European Union and by ongoing debates about the future of the European
Union, including discussions about the EU Multiannual Financial Framework for
2021-2027, the Common Agricultural Policy, the Cohesion Policy, development of
regional projects in the transport, infrastructure and energy fields, as well
as internal and external security challenges. Technological and demographic
changes are reshaping societies and economies. In this situation, new security
threats and geopolitical instability require an increasingly comprehensive
approach to defence.
Therefore, the Latvian Presidency of the Baltic Assembly is
based on the following priorities for parliamentary cooperation:
• a comprehensive
approach to security and defence;
• strengthening of
interconnections between the Baltic States and Europe in the fields of energy,
transport and infrastructure;
• developing the growth and competitiveness of the Baltic
region.
Those priorities are synchronised with the focus directions
for cooperation with the Nordic countries. The motto of the Latvian Presidency
- “Achieving More Together” - reaffirms the importance of regional cooperation
in the current geopolitical situation, which is facing new challenges.
