Care facilities for elderly people in Latvia in the context of future globalisation, demography, migration and human resources
1. Introduction
In
circumstances where financial resources are limited, and due to the growing changes
in demographic structure, that is characterised by an ageing population, it is
important to assess the possibilitiesin perspective of elderly people in the
regions of Latvia, taking into account the capacity of state social care
services. The highlighted question is: what will be the future possibilitiesto
provide the care of elderly people in long-term social care facilities, taking
into account the ageing population, the increase of life expectancy, the
migration of labour from regions, and the country as a whole– thelow salaries
in the social care sector, the disadvantaged recruitment of social care
professionals and the different financial capabilities in local municipalities.
To answer
this question the field of social services in Latvia is reviewed as the study
object. The aim of the study is to find out, evaluate and to reflect the
current situation and future trends of social care facility options for elderly
people in the context of future globalisation, demography, migration and human
resources, thus following tasks are set:
·
to
review and analyse statistical data available at Central Statistical Bureau of
Latvia (CSB) and Eurostat database;
·
to
analyse the planning documents of the responsible
ministries of the field;
·
to
review and analyse available literature in the field of social care and related
factors;
·
to
define conclusions and make proposals on the studied subject.
As the
basis of this study data and literature analysis is used as the method of
research, including review of national planning documents – “Sustainable
Development Strategy of Latvia until 2030”, “National Development Plan of
Latvia for 2014–2020”, “Framework for Social Service Development 2014-2020”, “Regional
Policy Guidelines 2013-2019”, “Framework for Professional Social Work
Development 2014-2020”, “National Reform Programme of Latvia “Europe 2020”” and documents related to
these planning documents, like evaluations, reviews, plans and other sources of
literature.
Statistical
data are taken from CSB and Eurostat databases, in addition an overview of
studies and reports such as “Emigration from Latvia in the 21st
century by regional, urban and municipal breakdown” [12], “Results of the
evaluation and analysis of the effectiveness of the activities by local
municipalities in social service institutions and social workers” [37],
“Collective monograph “Communities of Latvian emigrants: the diaspora of hope”
[29], “Geographical labourmobility” [8], “The role of internal geographical
mobility in the development of suburbanisation in Latvia” [3], “Dementia and
neuropsychiatric symptoms in nursing home patients in Nord-Trøndelag” [50], “World
Alzheimer Report 2015: The Global Impact of Dementia Alzheimer's disease
international (ADI)” [53], “Public
Health report. Dementia in Norway” [54].
2. Study results
Study
results are summarized in four sub-sections: changes of demographic structure
and population ageing, internal and external migration, social care, an
overview of national planning documents, studies and other literature.
2.1. Changes of demographic structure and population
ageing
According
to Regional Policy Guidelines 2013-2019, changes of demographic structure is a
significant global challenge, that will encounter all over Europe in the coming
decades and put a pressure on funding for health and social care in the future [33]. The number of people
in the age over 60 continues to increase in Europe as it is forseen by the
European Commission [24].The number of people over the age of 65is increasingalso
in Latvia, according to Eurostat figures, but the number of people in the agr
of labour force is declining, and this trend will
continue in the next few decades, according to European Central Statistics prognosis
[52]. (see table 1)
Table 1 Changes of demographic structure [52]
|
Changes of demographic structure for labour force and public pensioners in
Latvia
|
Year
|
2015
|
2020
|
2030
|
Labour force in the age 18 - 64
|
1 255 627
|
1 147 041
|
932 781
|
Public pensioners over 65
|
382 566
|
385 918
|
414 164
|
Labour force in the age 18 - 64, trend
|
100%
|
91%
|
74%
|
Public pensioners over 65, trend
|
100%
|
101%
|
108%
It is
predicted, that by year 2035 the number of people in the age group 15-64 will
decrease by 12%, but in the age group over 64 it will increase by 15%, thus the
dependency ratio will increase by 20% compared to year 2017 and on every 1000
people in the age of labour force there will be 726 unemployed people including
65% of people aged over 62 years.[19]
Previous trends
indicate that the number of people aged over 65
has increased in Latvia. Between years 2007 and 2017, it has increased by 3691 people
orin percentage of 1%. There is a higher increase in the number of people
living in long-term social homes, which has increased by 1172 or 20% during the
same period. [5] (see table 2)
Table 2 Number of elderly people living in long-term care
facilities [6; 5]
|
Dynamics of elderly inhabitants in long-term care facilities in Latvia
|
Year
|
2007
|
2008
|
2009
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
>65 years, intotal
|
384 218
|
385 675
|
385 471
|
384 177
|
381 140
|
379 546
|
379 784
|
381 615
|
385 076
|
386 585
|
387 909
|
Number of inhabitants
|
5 723
|
5 762
|
5 473
|
5 338
|
5 464
|
5 647
|
5 745
|
5 953
|
6 134
|
6 387
|
6 895
In the
relatively short period from year 2012 to 2017, life expectancy in Latvia has
increased by approximately 0.5%. These data show not only an increase of the
number of healthy years of population and medical progress, but also an ageing
population and the expected growth of social service customers in the future. (see
table 3) According to Eurostat, the estimated life expectancy in all EU Member
States was 78.7 years in 2011 for women, 68.8 years for men, while in 2060 life
expectancy would have increased to 87.2 for women and 81.1 for men. [22; 51]
Table 3 Expected life expectancy in Latvia [35]
|
Expected life expectancy for people in the age group 65-70
|
Year
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
65 years
|
16.5
|
16.7
|
16.8
|
16.9
|
16.9
|
16.9
|
66 years
|
15.8
|
16
|
16.1
|
16.2
|
16.2
|
16.3
|
67 years
|
15.2
|
15.4
|
15.5
|
15.6
|
15.6
|
15.6
|
68 years
|
14.5
|
14.7
|
14.9
|
14.9
|
14.9
|
15
|
69 years
|
13.9
|
14.1
|
14.2
|
14.3
|
14.3
|
14.3
|
70 years
|
13.2
|
13.4
|
13.6
|
13.6
|
13.6
|
13.7
The expected
increase in life expectancy has a strong impact on the microeconomy andmacroeconomy,
health and social care, neverthelessit is a positive factor. As the average age
of the population increases, it is necessary to keep elderly people in the
labour market for as long as possible, to engage them in lifelong learning, and
to ensure the prevention and mitigation of special diseases specific to the
elderly people, as well as to providethe people who have reached retirement-age
with pensions, thatis a major challenge at national level. According to
available data in year 2018 lifelong learning activities involve 7.5% of the
population aged 25-64, representing only half of the target for year 2020. Comparatively
in Scandinavian countries this figure is from 26% to 30% [40; 21; 20; 19].
2.2. Internal and external migration
The average
age of the population in the regions is increasing due to internal and external
migration. The highest proportion of emigration consists of young people, thus elderly
people often remain without direct support from relatives, which in turn
burdens social care services. Internal and external emigration also reduces the
working population in the regions, leading to human resource shortages in different
economic sectors. [8] Looking at regions, the age of permanent residents
increases in the regions of Vidzeme, Kurzeme, Zemgale and Latgale, while in the
regions of Riga and Pierigait has remainedstable over the last two years. (see
table 4)
Table 4 The average age of the residents in regions of Latvia [36]
|
The average age of the residents in regions of Latvia
|
Year
|
2000
|
2011
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
Riga region
|
39.7
|
41.8
|
42.5
|
42.5
|
42.5
|
Pieriga region
|
37.1
|
39.7
|
40.5
|
40.6
|
40.6
|
Vidzeme region
|
37.3
|
41.3
|
42.5
|
42.8
|
43
|
Kurzeme region
|
37.3
|
40.8
|
42.1
|
42.4
|
42.6
|
Zemgale region
|
37
|
40.4
|
41.6
|
41.8
|
42
|
Latgale region
|
38.7
|
42.4
|
43.8
|
44.1
|
44.3
Data show
the trend of internal migration by Latvian residents to the areas of Riga and
Pieriga due to various factors and causes, but mainly these causes of migration
are socio-economic and educational. The highest proportion of this migration is
composed of labour force, including students and young families, thus the
average age in other regions of Latvia is increasing [4; 29].
Overall
changes in the demographic structure are also affected by external migration,
which is one of the main factors forming the dynamics of Latvian residents, another
undeniable factor is the relationship between birth and mortalityrates that
leads to a demographic downturn in the country. In 2017 the birth rate in the
country was 20.8 thousand children, while in year 2016 it was almost 22 thousand,
mortality in 2017 exceeded the figures of the year 2016 by nearly 200 people.
Overall, at the beginning of 2018, the number of Latvian residents decreased by
15.7 thousand people [16; 29]. (see table 5)
Table 5 Changes in population [17]
|
Dynamics of Latvian residents
|
Year
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
Numebr of rezidents at the beginning of the year
|
2001468
|
1986096
|
1968957
|
1950116
|
1934379
|
Changes in population
|
-15372
|
-17139
|
-18841
|
-15737
|
...
The
long-term migration balance in the study period from year 2010 has been negative,
nevertheless there are some improvements in the situation in the last
statistically availableyear. (see table 6) This statistical indicator of the
last year could have both incidental nature and in relation with a certain
recovery of the economic situation of the country. The new Re-emigration Pilot
Project developed by the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Regional
Development of Latvia (MEPRD), that is likely to replace the unsuccessful Re-emigration
Support Plan for 2013-2016, could also contribute in the return of people to
Latvia. The new pilot project involves an individual approach to the needs of
each person at local municipality level [32; 43].
Table 6 Migration [14]
|
Long term migration in Latvia
|
Year
|
Immigration
|
Emigration
|
Migration balance
|
2010
|
4011
|
39651
|
-35640
|
2011
|
10234
|
30311
|
-20077
|
2012
|
13303
|
25163
|
-11860
|
2013
|
8299
|
22561
|
-14262
|
2014
|
10365
|
19017
|
-8652
|
2015
|
9479
|
20119
|
-10640
|
2016
|
8345
|
20574
|
-12229
|
2017
|
9916
|
17724
|
-7808
The largest
migration wave has hit Latvian cities in Zemgale, Vidzeme and Latgale regions,
but less in Pieriga, Kurzemeregion and city of Riga. In total, fewer people
emigrated from the rural territories, but there is a possibility, that due to
internal migration emigrants in the beginning concentrated in large cities,
which in turn is the starting point on the external emigration. [12; 29] (see
table 7)
Table 7 Migration balance [15]
|
Long term migration balance in Latvian regions
|
Year
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
Riga region
|
-11712
|
-7210
|
-4056
|
1725
|
-889
|
-134
|
2952
|
-1456
|
Pieriga region
|
-1430
|
-1271
|
240
|
-2796
|
594
|
-1352
|
-1646
|
2268
|
Vidzeme region
|
-4847
|
-2042
|
-1589
|
-2875
|
-1876
|
-2013
|
-3188
|
-2212
|
Kurzeme region
|
-6743
|
-3301
|
-2334
|
-3449
|
-2301
|
-2677
|
-3512
|
-1907
|
Zemgale region
|
-5161
|
-2256
|
-1544
|
-3025
|
-1944
|
-1846
|
-3045
|
-1799
|
Latgale region
|
-5747
|
-3997
|
-2577
|
-3842
|
-2236
|
-2618
|
-3790
|
-2702
Given that
the reasons for emigration are largely due to financial difficulties,
opportunities for better salaries and better quality of life abroad, in the
near future a relatively small number of Latvian emigrants are considering
possibilityof re-emigration, at the same time emigration is continuing. In
conclusion, the demographic downturn will continue as a consequence of
migration, if the overall economic, social and political situation of the
country does not improve significantly. [12; 29]
Emigration
is higher than the natural increase of Latvian residents, in result Latvia has lost
277 thousand residents between years 2000 and 2018, in total 447 thousand
people. Mostly the labour force is leaving, where the largest group is composed
of young people, and the main reason is job opportunities abroad.
In some economic
fields, there are signs of an ageing labour fource in Latvia. One of the most
critical sectors where ageing trend has been observed is the social care
sector, where the highest proportion of employees is over 50 years old. [19]
In general,
external migration has a negative impact on the Latvian labour market, where
demand for certain professionals is increasing annually, including social
service providers. In the survey of the most demanded professions, the shortage
of social care professionals is expected in 2018-2019 in all regions of Latvia.
[7] The reason can also be found in relation to migration, because social
sector specialists and carers have often chosen migration from Latvia because
of the economic crisis. [28]
According
to the CSB, the increase in adult care facilitiesof local municipalities and
other organisations is evolving in a growing trend, while the most rapid rise
is recorded in years 2016 and 2017. At the end of year 2017 there were 102
registered and approved care facilitiesthat may offer the service, it is 16
facilities more than in 2016. [45] (see table 8)According to data of the
register of social service providers, there are already 126 service providers in
December 2018.[47]
Table 8 Number of inhabitants and social care centres [45; 5]
|
Number of inhabitants in local municipality and other organization
social care facilities
|
Year
|
Number of facilities
|
Number of adults
|
2014
|
84
|
5 953
|
2015
|
86
|
6 134
|
2016
|
86
|
6 387
|
2017
|
102
|
6 895
Given the
increasing number of people living in care facilities, which has increased by
942 persons from 2014, this was to be expected. Such a rapid statistical rise
in the numbers of care facilities, compared to a certain stagnation of previous
years, can be explained by the registration and approval of non-governmental
organisations as service providers. On the basis of the Section 17 part (1) of
the Law on Social Services and Social Assistance, the social service provider
has an obligation to register its activity in the register of social service
providers. In addition, local municipalities can notcontract any unregistered
service provider in accordance with the general rules on social services in the
municipality. [48]
Statistics
show that there is also an increase in demand for homecare services due to the
increase of residents in retirement-age. The number of social service clients
increased by 4724 over a five-year statistical period, while the number of
carers decreased by 387 during the period. This statistically increases the
number of persons under care per care taker, thus the quality and efficiency of
services suffers. (see table 9)
Table 9 Home care [46]
|
Dynamics of home care
|
Year
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
Number of clients at the retirement age
|
7867
|
8495
|
9560
|
11627
|
11256
|
12591
|
Number of caretakers
|
1092
|
871
|
853
|
895
|
785
|
705
|
Number of clients per caretaker
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
8
|
10
|
11
One of the
factors that explain the shortage of human resources in the field is low salaries.
It is important that, in different local municipalitieseven with the same
population, the salaries of one level of social workers vary. In many social
services, the salary of employees is not calculated on the basis of the results
of work or the qualifications of the employee. In general, this leads to lack
of motivation and frustration of employees. The second factor is the reluctance
of professional social care graduates to work in a sector involving a variety
of factors:salary, definition of working boundaries and competences, quality
principles, professional growth opportunities, etc. [49; 41]
Table 10 Salaries in social care [9]
|
Monthly labour costs per employee (euro)
|
Year
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
Residental care activities
|
402.17
|
422.78
|
426.78
|
472.83
|
510.45
|
537.99
|
549.76
|
572
|
Social work activities without accommodation
|
506.34
|
516.46
|
535.34
|
551.25
|
570.14
|
616.7
|
623.65
|
658.04
Statistics
show that over seven years, the costs of social workers have increased on
average by only 150,00 euro. (see table 10). Contrary to the 10% increase in
the annual salary of social workers set out in the Framework for Professional
Social Work Development 2014-2020, only half of local municipalities annually
increase the salaries of social carersin the average amountof 3,3%. [18; 9; 1]
The
spotlights mentioned above are a serious challenge not only for the field of
social care, but for the country as a whole. Looking at policy planning documents,
reports and assessments which, to some extent, highlight the anticipated
demographic scene, there are reasonable grounds for believing that this problem
is not assessed according to its importance.
2.4. Overview of national planning documents,
studies and other literature
The responsible
ministries of the field in the Republic of Latvia develop policy planning
documents focused on sustainable development and improving the quality of life
of citizens. [2]
Sustainable
Development Strategy of Latvia until 2030 (Latvia 2030) is the main long-term
development planning document, while the main medium-term planning document in
the country is National Development Plan of Latvia for 2014–2020 (NDP2020). NDP2020
is a roadmap for national development and investment over a seven-year period.
[25; 27] Latvia 2030
highlights depopulation and ageing as a problem that will affect regions of
Latvia and notes that ageing dynamics in Latvia is the fastest in Europe, which
correlates with the loss of employee productivity. Meanwhile, NDP2020, the main
planning document elaborated in accordance with Latvia 2030, is focused on the
economic breakthrough and one of its objectives is aimed at increasing birth
rates and supporting re-emigration as well as reducing mortality. TheNDP2020 interim
assessment report focuses on demographic challenges and migration policy. [30]
According to the conclusions of interimassesment in contrary to the goal of Sustainable Development
Strategy of Latvia until 2030, which aims to keep the age demographic
dependency below 30%, Latvian population is ageing quite rapidly and has
already reached 30.2% in 2016. This means that the strategy will not be reachedfor
the ageing population, if any radical immigration measures are not taken. The
document proposes to carry out an assessment of the budgetary framework
programmes which have a direct impact on the ageing of the population and
demography.
The National
Reform Programme of Latvia
(Europe 2020) looks at
demographic trends in the programme of Latvia 2030 in the context of the level
of employment and the shrinking labour force in the future. Policies have been
identified to reduce poverty, including the development of highquality social
and health care services and their accessibility to people at risk of poverty
and social exclusion, by improving existing support systems and developing
alternative social services in regions. [26] In the programme progress report
2018 of The National Reform Programme of Latvia (NRP) the main policiesare the fostering
of birth rates, increasing the number of years of healthy life for the
population, and also the project for deinstitutionalisation (DI) is mentioned
in relation to social care institutions. [42]
The
Ministry of Welfare has elaboratedFramework for Professional Social Work
Development 2014-2020, that highlights demographic challenges such as
migration, ageingpopulation, limited funds for state and local municipalities
and labour shortages. The purpose of this document is to ensure the provision
of social services suitable to the needs of the individual, to provide decent
living conditions and high-quality services in social care facilities for
persons in need of continuous supervision of specialists [31]. In order to
reduce the burden of institutional services, the framework include also DI
project. [10] However, it should be noted that the DI plan is focused only on
persons with mental and functional disabilities, as well as orphans and the
possibilities of these individuals to live in families outside the social
rehabilitation facilities, thusthe persons in retirement age are not a part of
the DI plan. [10]
In the
context of the needs of people inretirement age, key problem is identified,
namely, the lack of a sufficiently developed home care service for people of
retirement age, although demand for long-term social care and social
rehabilitation services in institutions is constantly increasing. [31] The
framework also points out the direction of actions to address identified
problems, and the solution is to extend home care services within existing
municipal funds. Considering the growing number of dementia patients, a single
daily care centre is expected to be established annually for patients with
dementia or new patient places in existing care facilities. [31] The year 2017 interim
report of the framework analyses the development of day care centres and finds
that no new day-care centres for people with dementia were created in the
period form year 2014 to 2016. This is based on a lack of demand and the
limited financial resources of municipalities. [18]
However,
the population with dementia will continue to grow in the future. On the basis
of estimates, it will quadruple in the European countries by 2050. [53]
Estimates show that around 80% of the inhabitantsin the long-term social care
facilities have a dementia diagnosis and, as the number of elderly people
increases, dementia incidence will increase in the future, with a consequent
increased need for long-term social care facilities. [54] Although
non-institutional services for elderly people will be increased and elderly
people will continue to live in their homes for a longer period of time, around
two thirds of these people will still need services in long-term social care centres
in the end phases of dementia disease. [50]
On the
basis of these studies, it can be concluded that the above-mentioned national
documents do not adequately address the need of long-term social care facilities
of elderly people and the future capacity of these facilities, thus there are
reasonable grounds to believe that homecare will not be able to meet the needs
of all elderly peopleon the basis of statistics, and the demand for services of
long-term care facilities will be significant.
In August
2017 evaluation of the framework, the information report “Interim evaluation of
the implementation of the Framework for Social Service Development 2014-2020 (2014-2016)”
[18], was publishedin the Database of policy planning documents. This interim
report provides evaluation of the results on the objectives and planned activities
of the framework to promote the development of social care and social
rehabilitation services at home. The results reflect information for three
years (2014-2016).The results show that the number of home care services has
increased, but the number of local municipalities providing this service has
remained unaltered, with 80% of the total number of local municipalities. Other
municipalities purchase this service and accordingly do not provide training
for social home care providers. The number of homecare beneficiaries planned in
the framework also does not correspond to the real situation, since it exceeds
the percentage calculation in the framework by 23% in year 2017. [18] In
relation with the provision of long-term social services, the interim report evaluates
only state social care centres (SSCC) and the improvements made there, as well
as the reduction of inhabitants to improve the living conditions in SSCC. The
admission of new clients to the SSCC branchesis also suspended, if the premises
are not in line with hygiene requirements.
Considering
the demand for long-term social care and social rehabilitation services in
institutions, it would be necessary to draw up a medium-term policy planning
document directly targeting this audience. At this moment, such a plan does not
exist.
In the project
“Development of Professional Social Labour in Local Governments”of the Ministry
of Welfare, a study “The results of the evaluation and analysis of the effectiveness
of the activities of local municipal social services and social workers”was
carried out between November 2016 and October 2017 [37]. The study includes an
assessment of the effectiveness of the activities of social services and social
workers, the study methodology is based on the results of in-depth interviews, questionnaires
and surveys. [38]The study is comprehensive and covers many areas of social
services in municipalities. By distinguishing the home care of elderly people
and the provision of long-term social care services, care at home is seen as a
priority in opinion of clients, and 94% of respondents say it is important,
while the provision of long-term social care facilities is in the sixth
position. On the other hand, the provided homecare service assessment by social
service customers was found to be good at 63%, while the provision of long-term
social care facilitiesat 46% of the total number of people surveyed. The
authors of the study themselves, however, point out that respondents, are more
positive than they actually thinkdue to caution, because they are depending on
the social service evaluated. However, the final conclusion of this study,
which includes the overall treatment of social services in the municipality, is
very positive. The results go beyond the target value of the policy indicator
“Satisfaction of the population with the support provided by the social service
to the identified social problem” set out in the Framework for Professional Social Work
Development 2014-2020, which
is set at 75%. According to the results of the study, 78% of social services
customers indicate that they are generally fully or rather satisfied with the
servicesprovided. [44]
These
satisfaction indicators may not be objectively taken into account by the
authors of the study themselves because of the possible reasons for the bias of
the respondents. Objectivity is also affected by the possibly limited
availability of client information on the regulatory enactments regarding the requirements
for social service providers, as well as hygiene requirements in social care
institutions and the rest of their rights. [39; 13]
In the Framework for Professional Social
Work Development 2014-2020a
number of challenges in the field of social services was faced. For example,the
number and qualifications of social work specialists employed in social
services do not comply with the requirements specified in national regulatory
enactments and social workers lack specific knowledge and skills in social
working practices. There is no mechanism to ensure that social workers who are
studying for State budget are attracted to the sector. There is insufficient
link of education to working practice and a non-motivating and non-transparent
system of salary calculations for social workers.
Interim
evaluation of the implementation of the Framework for Professional Social Work
Development 2014-2020 (2014-2017)” had to besubmitted by 1st of
November 2018, nevertheless the report was not published neither in the
homepage of Ministry of Welfare, nor in the policy planning document database. [41]
Recommendations
of the European Commission to improve the availability and quality of the
healthcare system and more efficient use of funding during year 2016, progress
is considered to be restricted. These recommendations include insufficient progress
results in social assistance reform, health care and public sector reforms,
including the problem of high co-payments, waiting lists for service
availability, etc. [11]
Neither the
opinion on long-term social care centresof Ombudsman are positive. In 2018,
without prior information on the planned monitoring visits to the facilities,
the employees of the Ombudsman's Office have identified a number of violations on
human rights. Social care and rehabilitation services in these facilities do
not comply and are not fully able to provide the requirements of Cabinet
Regulation No. 338 “Requirements for social service providers”, as well as
those of Cabinet Regulation No. 431 “Hygiene Requirements for Social Care
Institutions”. [39; 13] During the monitoring visits, irregularities were
identified in several long-term social care facilities in relation to the lack
of access to information for customers, the non-compliance of required living
space with the population. Irregularities in sanitary spaces, hygiene, catering
and drinking water, air quality, as well as non-compliance of the number of
employees and their qualifications with the obligations to be performed. [34]
These
non-compliances with requirements have a serious argument for focusing in
detail on social care, adapting infrastructure to the environment and creating
quality of services in line with customers' needs.
3. SWOT analysis of long-term social care institutions for older people
The table below provides an analysis of SWOT in relation to long-term social care institutions for older people, showing the strengths and weaknesses of internal and external factors in this sector, as well as the existing opportunities and risks.
|
|
Strengths
|
Weaknesses
|
Internalorigin
|
Employees work on
behalf of the idea
Employees with great
experience
Requested profession
in the labour market
Low unemployment
High demand for
service
|
Low salary
Lack of employees
Lack of financial
resources
Inadequate
infrastructure
Lack of planning
documents and studies
|
|
Opportunities
|
Threats
|
Externalorigin
|
Changes in public
administration
Regional development
Influx of guest
workers
Investments, grants, entrepreneurship
|
Errors in planning
Lack of objective
situation analysis
Budget deficit
Low long-term planning
4. Conclusions and proposals
In this chapterauthor
summarized conclusions based on the study and proposals to improve the social
care field according to future demography challenges.
1. Despite the challenges identified in the
national policy planning documents and planning documents of the responsible
ministries of the field in relation to population ageing and the increase in
the number of elderly people in the future, this objective is not adequately
addressed.
2. With the expected increase in
population life expectancy, demand for long-term social services in social care
facilities will continue to grow, despite the intention to keep people in the
labour market for as long as possible and to adapt health services to the
category of elderly people.
3. It is currently possible to provide
home care services, nevertheless we may face challenges in terms of increased
demand, lack of care workers and social workers in the sector in the future.
4. Internal and external migration has an
impact on the quality, supply and accessibility of social services and creates
uncertainty in terms of the provision of human resources in the field and
increasing average age of people in several regionsin the future.
5. Although the level of patient
satisfaction with the services provided by social care facilities is formally
presented as satisfactory, it is reasonable to believe, that these satisfaction
indicators are not objective.
6. For a given moment, the
infrastructure and quality of services of several social care facilities do not
comply with the regulatory norms.
7. Contrary to the expected indicators
of the national planning documents, the current demographics and growing demand
go beyond provisionally desideratum, but the activities to improve accessibility
of services are not fully implemented.
4.2. Proposals
1. In line with the growing demand for
long-term social care and social rehabilitation facilities, it would be
necessary to develop a medium-term policy planning document directly aimed at
providing elderly people with access to these services in the future.
2. Because of the prospective future
demographic challenges, it is necessary to calculate the optimal number of long-term
social care facilities and the number of residentsin each of them on the basis
of studies carried out, that would include demographic trends, the specific
characteristics of morbidity, quality of life, population density, average
population age, mortality rate, life expectancy and public financial security
in the region.
3. The distribution of financial
resources and grants to the social care field, regardless of the model for
balancing finances of the local governments, in the context of regional
development in the long term and the salaries of the workers must be reviewed,
thereby attracting labour force, that will be vitally needed in the coming
decades.
4. Regular monitoring measures should
be taken in long-term social care facilities to assess the quality and criteria
of services and their compliance with the requirements and regulations in the
field.
