Saturday, 27.10.2018, 00:10
Immigration quota may be irrelevant already in 10 years – Bank of Estonia
|Rasmus Kattai. Photo: eestipank.ee.
"This
way, the immigration quota will become either of little to no importance,"
Kattai said.
The economist
said that the number of working-age people in the next decade will decrease by
approximately 30,000. But at the same time, entrepreneurs are already now
complaining about a labor shortage and as there is little workforce here,
Kattai said that the eyes of the entrepreneurs have instead been turned toward
other countries.
Kattai said
that while citizens of European countries could fill the vacuum that has
emerged on the labor market without immigration restrictions, interest in
living and working in Estonia has so far been relatively lukewarm.
When it
comes to the permanent arrivals from outside the European Union, a quota is in
effect, slightly over 1,300 people per year. These do not include
top employees startup entrepreneurs, IT specialists and large
investors. However, Kattai said that those arrivals have been few as
well.
The
economist said that in order to find employees, entrepreneurs have started
using the possibility of short-term work migration, in which case the state
does not impose a limit on the amount of those arriving.
For
example, approximately 7,500 short-term work permits were issued last year. For
this year, the Interior Ministry is predicting the issuing of approximately
22,000 permits already. "This big of a growth clearly indicates the
deepening of the labor shortage problem and the attempts by companies to
somehow cope with it," Kattai said.
The
economist said that immigration is being limited in order to protect the
Estonian labor market. More specifically, by maintaining its smooth functioning
and hindering the artificial decrease of salaries with the aid of a cheap
foreign workforce.
The lion's
share of short-term foreign workers have gathered in construction, followed by
the processing industry. Of the total employment of the processing industry,
employees from other countries make up a small portion, but nearly every tenth
employee in the construction field is in Estonia on the basis a temporary work
permit. If rental workforce is added to it, the share of foreign builders increases
even more.
"As
there has been talk in several place that namely construction workers from
other countries have kept the wage growth of that sector slower than in most
other fields of activity, the question arises whether the aim sought with the
quota has been fulfilled after all," Kattai said.
The
economist said that the positive side of temporary employment in Estonia is
that it in the current situation helps decrease the overheating of the economy.
Thanks to the temporary alleviation of the labor shortage, the growth of
salaries, incomes as well as prices is more stable. Kattai said that another
positive aspect is that people with a short-term work permit do not burden the
social system or the state's purse when becoming unemployed.
At the same
time, Kattai said that there is also a drawback to short-term employment in
Estonia. "Namely, the foreign workforce hired temporarily for
alleviating the local labor shortage helps pump up the volume of the economy,
but the economic cycle works like a pendulum -- a sway in one direction will be
followed by an equally strong sway in the other direction. Approximately as
much as the temporary workforce increases the Estonian economy in good times it
will also decrease it later," he said.
The
economist said that this kind of amplified fluctuation of total production may
cause significant sways also in tax receipts. "An increase in the number
of people working here on a short-term basis will increase tax receipts now,
but when they leave, tax receipts per permanent resident will decrease once
again. The government must take this into account when planning its income and
expenses," he said.
In addition
to the aforementioned, Kattai said that the current system, where rental
workforce is acquire through Polish companies, for example, is not transparent
and raises the question what the point of the immigration quota is with such a
solution. "If the temporary allowing of workers to Estonia was clearer,
the profit paid to a foreign rental company would be left in Estonia and
companies would not seek solutions from the so-called grey zone," he said.
"It is
likely this question does not have to deliberated for longer than a few
election cycles as in some 10 years, the Estonian standard of living in
all probability will increase by such an amount that it will significantly
increase Estonia's attractiveness as a place of work and residence and
increasingly more people from other European Union countries will want to come
here. This way, the immigration quota will become either of little to no
importance," the economist said.
