Monday, 10.09.2018, 17:54
Prices continue favoring export of energy products – economist
|Tonu Palm. Photo: Luminor.
"In July by far the biggest factor was robust export of mineral
products. Where exports on the whole grew a steep 27% on year in July as a
result of a low reference base, without the contribution of mineral products,
including fuel additives, shale oil for heating, motor fuel and other oils
annual growth would have been 8%," Palm told.
He observed that the export of mineral products has been supported also
by sales to the U.S. and Saudi Arabia and that potential barriers to
international trade are not having a direct impact on the export of energy
products at least for now.
"Prices, but also demand, continue to favor the export of energy
products at present," he said.
According to Palm, the export volume of 1.2 bln euros in July was a good
result for the summer month that has traditionally seen low activity due to
seasonal factors.
While the sale of fuel was the predominant driving force behind the
increase in exports, export as such also continues to be driven by the export
of wood products, Palm added.
The exports of goods from Estonia increased by 27% and imports to Estonia
by 18% in July compared to July 2017, Statistics Estonia said on Monday. The
increase in trade was mostly the result of a significant increase in trade in
mineral products, such as fuel additives, shale oil, motor spirit and heavy
fuel oils. Trade in mineral products increased in terms of both quantity and
value, with exports tripling and imports doubling.
Exports from Estonia amounted to 1.2 bln euros and imports to Estonia to
1.3 bln euros at current prices. The trade deficit was 137 mln euros,
compared with 186 mln euros in July 2017.
