Direct Speech, Education and Science, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Saturday, 23.12.2017, 23:36
Going digital in the Baltic Sea Region
While the region enjoys a high rate
of economic growth, it also suffers from a relatively low level of internal
competitive pressure; some of its national country markets are just too small.
It is another reason to intensify Baltic integration, for more balanced
collective prosperity. This is why, back in 2009, the EU designed a
macro-regional strategy – its first - to accelerate the Baltic Sea region’s
(BSR) integration and boost its economy – by promoting entrepreneurship,
innovation, trade and digitally-driven growth. Better cooperation on
digitisation and research can improve competition in each country, as well as
in the BSR as a whole.
The Digital Single Market (DSM) that
we are now building for all EU countries will have huge significance for BSR
economies. They themselves have a big part to play in this project. In terms of
digital readiness, BSR countries are relatively advanced and rank as
frontrunners in many areas of Europe’s digital economy. The digitisation levels
of their economies and societies are mostly above the EU average. In some
cases, way above. So, digitally speaking, the region is well placed to embrace
technological progress and thrive on it. In addition, several BSR countries
have a dynamic landscape for digital startups, along with like-minded attitudes
towards developing and using digital technology in general.
However, there are some substantial
differences between them in terms of digital progress. Denmark, Finland and
Sweden occupy the top three spots in the European Commission’s 2017 Digital
Economy and Society Index. However, Latvia and Poland both fall below the EU
average, although their problem areas are more specific. In Latvia, for
example, more people are going online and using e-government services. But half
the population has no or low digital skills, although this is improving slowly.
Latvians are increasingly shopping online, but businesses are using technology
in only a limited way. Estonia’s digital landscape tells a similarly divided
story. It is Europe’s champion for providing digital public services. The level
of digital skills is above average, so is people’s internet use. But while
several Estonian companies make use of e-invoices and cloud services, the low
overall integration of digital technology by Estonian businesses puts the
country well below the EU average.The EU as a whole is no stranger to the
digital divide. National and regional differences like these are not unique.
But we cannot allow them to expand any more if we are to build a fully
functioning DSM across Europe. They should be minimised and ironed out.
Better regional integration in terms
of digital policies allows innovative companies based in one country to grow
and prosper from a larger and more developed home market. In the longer term,
and as the DSM becomes a reality across all EU countries, they will benefit
from a more integrated market on a regional and European scale. One of the
DSM’s main aims is to use digital technology to link together people and
businesses; countries, regions and communities. That means removing all the
digital differences around Europe, all the barriers – legal, administrative,
technical – that are holding up its progress and spread. That way, everyone
gains from the many opportunities offered by the digital age. The DSM strategy
aims to improve access for people and businesses to digital goods and services
across Europe; to create appropriate and fair conditions for digital networks
and innovative services to thrive, backed up by highquality infrastructure
across Europe; and to maximise the potential of the digital economy, making the
most of areas of new growth. Europe’s regions - their towns, cities and
villages – have a major part to play in building the DSM. This is where things
are really put into practice, at grassroots level. If they do not work on a
smaller regional scale, how can they work in a uniform and coherent way across
the vast territory of the European Union? In the digital world, that is vital -
and especially in a single market. For many years, Europeans have enjoyed the
benefits of a common market based on four freedoms: the free movement of goods,
people, capital and services. This unique marketplace - the world’s largest -
is the foundation for the modern European Union as we know it. But it is not
yet working properly in a digital context. Our challenge is to extend the
common marketplace that we have now for the physical world into the world of
bits and bytes. That is what the DSM is about: allowing the freedoms of
Europe’s single market to enter the digital age. Europe’s regions – including
all the BSR countries - are where the work to build a digital single market and
economy begins in earnest. They are the starting point for Europe’s ultimate
digital success.
- 22.12.2017 Россия обвинила Латвию в нарушении международных обязательств и этнической нетерпимости
- 22.12.2017 In 2016, value added generated in the tourism sector stood at 3% in Lithuania
- 22.12.2017 В Беларуси декретом вводят цифровую экономику и легализацию криптовалют
- 22.12.2017 Балтийские страны рассчитывают на помощь ЕС в синхронизации ЛЭП
- 22.12.2017 КС признал конституционным требование лояльности педагогов к Латвийскому государству
- 22.12.2017 Eesti Energia concluded a gas purchase contract with Lietuvos Duju Tiekimas
- 22.12.2017 Estonia's electricity output moves down 9% in November y-o-y
- 22.12.2017 Estonian government supports bringing 2 new planes on Saaremaa, Hiiumaa routes
- 22.12.2017 Lithuania no longer a leader in absorbing EU funds
- 22.12.2017 Eesti Raudtee выводит с 22 декабря на линию Таллинн-Москва составы из 15 вагонов