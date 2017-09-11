Teaching sustainability: changes in modern education policies

by Baiba Rivzha – LZA vice-president, 11.11.2019.



Sustainable development concept has been introduced into the governance vocabulary at the end of 2015, after the adoption of the UN Agenda-2030, the 17 sustainable development goals (SDGs) and 169 targets. SDGs are becoming an important part of modern education and training; however, some challenges shall be met as well.

After the sustainability issues have occupied a permanent place in the states' political economies, another problem occurred: i.e. implementation of SDGs and an optimal use of time in the necessary transitional periods. Important part of the latter is the process of "introducing" the SDGs into peoples' minds and experiences. Thus, the issue of teaching sustainability came into the education policies' agenda. The author has presented a first in Europe (and probably, in the world) introduction into the complexities of such teaching with new approaches to SDGs-learning, which are no longer an option but a must. *) *) Eteris E. Teaching sustainability: modern challenges. – Lambert Acad. Publ., 2019, - 80 pp.

SDGs challenges Teaching sustainability is challenging on numerous grounds: first, because of the novelty essence of sustainability; second, because of its interdisciplinary nature of the SDG problems: by, the teaching process requires both cross-sectoral and holistic knowledge which is not presently taught in the universities.

In teaching sustainability, instructors are often facing the need to dwell into uncharted waters of other scientific fields - natural, technical and social. Hence, the ways to build sustainability’s qualification need interdisciplinary approach.

As soon as sustainable growth becomes a critically urgent concept in the states’ governance theories, on the win-win situation shall be economically feasible approaches and solutions. However, most of the educators/teachers are still in the linear market economy practice, which do not allow for revolutionary approaches to modern SDGs.

Thus, new forms of teaching and learning are necessary in delivering on SDGs, that can help students dealing better with complexity, ambiguity, uncertainty, with new values and moral dilemmas; in line with the breaking the “business-as-usual” approach, it has to be challenges the “education-as-usual” concept. And in this regard, the new author’s book deserves an additional attention to all interested in the SDGs phenomenon.



The SDGs in national political economy No doubt, SDGs teaching is a “journey together”, so-called new “social contract”: to making living places healthy (in a modern meaning, sustainable), growth perspectives only through circular and bio-economies, political guidance only through global climate goals. However, this can be done only using most advanced science, technology and innovation achievements, with a view towards optimal welfare conditions for present and future generations.

It is obvious that present development sectors in most states are not sustainable! Hence, each region, country and community has to make their own SDG-strategies; though teaching SDGs shall have some common denominators: e.g. in energy sector -on renewable energy and energy efficiency, in transport sector – on non-polluting transportation means, in economics –on sustainable development and circular economy, etc. with learning by good examples as of paramount importance.

SDGs cannot be taught through classical lecturing; a combination of modern technologies, new political-economy methods and best-practice’s sharing is needed. Educating for a sustainable future is a formidable challenge. How can we better understand the complexity of the world around us? How are the problems of our world interconnected, and what does that imply for their solution? What kind of world do we want for the future, within the limits of our Earth’s life support systems? How can we reconcile the requirements of economy, society, and the environment?

Higher education is able to resolve numerous national, regional and global issues, including implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Some of the SDGs issues, while having clear answers, don’t have efficient tools (mostly financial) for implementation. Besides, the SDGs-17 are oriented towards all states in the world, though in less-developed countries, which are dominant in numbers, the priorities might be different from welfare states.

