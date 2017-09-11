Corporate regulation in Latvia: OECD’s approach

Eugene Eteris, European Studies Faculty, RSU, BC International Editor, Copenhage, 30.07.2018.



Since Latvia joined the OECD in 2016, this organisation provided the country with various analytical reports concerning some aspects of national growth. New report analysis country’s corporate activity, management and administration, as well as “doing business” issues. The report will serve as valuable guiding source for national authorities to streamline business regulation.

The first OECD report after Latvia joined this orgainisation (in mid-2016) appeared already in the fall of 2017. That was a profound analysis of Latvian socio-economic problems with very valuable recommendations for perspective growth and progress in Latvian development. See more in our magazine’s publication – “OECD’s economic survey for Latvia: better policies for better lives” (04.10.2017). In: http://www.baltic-course.com/eng/analytics/?doc=133804&ins_print. Generally, the OECD’s main “products” represent officially published and distributed economic reports (global, regional or national in orientation), statistical databases, analyses and forecasts on the outlook for economic growth in the OECD’s member states and around the world. A group of skillful experts provide analyses and make reports on national social-economic growth with additional policy’s recommendations.

This time the OECD report*) was devoted to the Latvian business regulation and administration. Acknowledging progress in Latvian legal sector (often referring to “justice sector”, which is not the same) by implementing socio-economic reforms, authors underlined that reforms “provided more business-friendly administration in the country”. Authors call the process “effective access to justice” adding in the introduction that this “phenomena” has been regarded world-wide as an important condition for growth, investment and tackling inequality. Perfect observation, though the authors mix up justice, rule of law and business regulation, as part of the legal sector; some notes on this follow below. *) OECD (2018), Access to Justice for Business and Inclusive Growth in Latvia, OECD Publishing, Paris,- 158 pp. In: https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264303416-en. The report is available at: https://read.oecd-ilibrary.org/governance/access-to-justice-for-business-and-inclusive-growth-in-latvia_9789264303416-en#page4 According to the report, “Latvia is taking an innovative, user-centered approach” in improving national legal and justice services (p.11). In fact, the report is restricted to commercial legislation, while showing administrative regulations with their impact on business activity. In the conclusion, the report provides recommendations for Latvian authorities to modernise business law system towards favoring corporate activity and inclusive growth. The report starts with assessment and recommendations (covering 20 pages out of 158) on various Latvian legal system aspects, including commercial law, formal requirements for doing business, dispute resolution services and administrative reforms needed.

First chapter provides an overview (on 10 pages) of the country’s legal system and governance covering corporate access to justice as well as businesses’ “legal needs” (pp.28-29)., while describing “balancing user perspectives with public needs” (?!). Corresponding recommendations include: legislative amendments to include modern forms of business. In this regard, there are as well two suggestions on “doing business in the age of technology”, including “integrative approach”, reducing formalities and electronic solutions (p.13). Second chapter –“responding to business needs” (pp. 33-58) – makes specific attention to Latvian commercial law and administrative simplification; there is only one suggestion here is reducing frequent changes in legislation.

Chapter three seeks to combine administrative and commercial issues in business operation with a view of making business more efficient. In “shaping business friendly governance”, there are three recommendations: a) “integrative access to justice” (!); b) business policy coordination, and c) advising business before sanctions (consult-first-approach).

The report shows that among main obstacles to business activities are: tax rates and tax legislation, frequent changes in laws and “competing with the shadow economy” (p.41). Finally, chapter four is about measuring administrative costs in corporate activities (pp. 130-141). Here the recommendation is to apply qualitative assessments (so-called Standard Cost Model) to measure administrative burdens. Besides, provision of e-services is necessary to streamline administrative procedures (p. 15).

The report underlines that administrative costs for an individual merchant amount to € 369 and takes 4,6 days to complete registration; in 2016 the costs were € 222,5 (p. 131).

There are in total 20 recommendations in the report (pp.17-19); some final ones are connected to “access to a sound court system”, emphasizing “specialized court proceedings” and more active introduction of alternative dispute resolution (p.16).

In the category “ease of doing business”, Latvian entrepreneurs seem quite good among the states around the Baltic Sea area: leaders are Denmark and Sweden (with scores of 3 and 10 correspondingly), Estonia -12, Finland -13, Lithuania -16 and Latvia -19. Even Germany is with 20 point, Poland –with 27 and Russia with 35.



Competing analysis: “explaining Latvian business” This report of over 150 pages “competes” with another fact-based analysis, i.e. World Bank’s 14th edition of “Doing Business”, the latest was revealed in February 2018. See: https://datacatalog.worldbank.org/dataset/doing-business. As to “ease of doing business”, see: https://data.worldbank.org/indicator/IC.BUS.EASE.XQ?view=map “Doing business” analysis by the WB Group has shown both pluses and minuses of the Latvian corporate structures; full report of 312 pp. can be seen below. The 2018 edition is devoted to “reforming management & governance to create jobs”. Full WB report: http://www.doingbusiness.org/~/media/WBG/DoingBusiness/Documents/Annual-Reports/English/DB2018-Full-Report.pdf Quite notable that in “doing business” the WB group this time concentrated on the following important issues: Starting a Business (transparency of information at business registries), Dealing with Construction Permits (Private sector participation in construction regulation), Registering Property (Using information to curb corruption) and Resolving Insolvency (The challenges of successfully implementing insolvency reforms).

