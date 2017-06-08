World-wide sustainability policy framework: European approach

Dr. Eugene Eteris, RSU/BC, Riga, 15.01.2018.



First Eurostat monitoring report on SDGs in Europe provides essential evidences to identify the gaps which need to be closed in order to achieve SDGs and to make informed policy choices.

Sustainable development worldwide marked a new turn at the end of 2015: world leaders adopted at the 70th UN General Assembly (25 September 2015) a new global sustainable development framework, so-called the UN Agenda-2030 for Sustainable Development adopted by more than 150 global leaders. The UN Agenda-2030 is composed of 17 development goals (SDGs) and 169 associated targets which are global in nature, universally applicable and interlinked. About all global states (developed and developing alike) have a shared responsibility to achieve the SDGs. The 2030 Agenda integrates in a balanced manner the three dimensions of sustainable development - economic, social and environmental - and reflects for the first time an international consensus that peace, security, justice for all, and social inclusion are both to be pursued on their own and be reinforcing each other. The 2030 Agenda provides an opportunity for the EU to strongly anchor its strategic orientation in the global effort to build a sustainable future. The SDGs are already being pursued through many EU's policies and European integration; the new Eurostat report shows practical aspects in Agenda-2030 implementation in Europe*). *) Sustainable development in the European Union. Monitoring report on progress towards the SDGs in an EU context/2017 edition. - Eurostat Publ., November 2017,- 372pp. The book can be dowloaded in PDF ISBN 978-92-79-72287-5 at: http://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/documents/3217494/8461633/KS-04-17-780-EN-N.pdf/f7694981-6190-46fb-99d6-d092ce04083f. The road to the UN 2030-Agenda (covering about 28 years) started in 1987 by the so-called H.Brundtland Report "Our Common Future", to the Rio Earth Summit in1992, to the creation of the UN Millennium Development Goals in 2000, to the Rio+20 Conference's decisions in 2012 and, finally to the UN-2030 Agenda in September 2015. Sustainable development has been for long the mainstream in the EU integration and in sectoral policies. During last decade, the EU adopted a Sustainable Development Strategy in 2013, which was revised in 2006 and in 2009. Since 2010, sustainable development has been mainstreamed into the EU-2020 Strategy, which was built around: a) education and innovation ("smart growth"), b) low carbon emissions, climate resilience and environmental impact ("sustainable growth"), and c) job creation and poverty reduction ("inclusive growth").



Commission's opinion In the foreword to the book, Commission first Vice-President F.Timmermans and Commissioner for employment, social affairs, skills and labour mobility, Marianne Thyssen underlined that the global nature of modern challenges, e.g. climate change, violent conflicts, mass migration and growing inequality means that “we need ambitious and united answers” (p.3). This goal underpins the EU efforts in implementing the 2030 Agenda and SDGs together with the member states; that is why the EU needs a long-term strategy to ensure that these goals are fully integrated into the European integration. “This vision, said the EU Commissioners, will guide the course of EU actions - be it economic, industrial strategy, social priorities, EU energy and climate goals, as well as research and innovation programs”. The European Union’s response to the UN Agenda-2030 for Sustainable Development (adopted at a UN summit in October 2015) followed by the European Commission's 19 pages Communication “Next steps for a sustainable European future: European action for sustainability” (published in November 2016). See: https://ec.europa.eu/europeaid/sites/devco/files/communication-next-steps-sustainable-europe-20161122_en.pdf This publication describes progress towards the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in an EU context. It also supplements EU reports on individual policy areas. The publication builds on Eurostat’s long experience in monitoring Sustainable Development in the European Union.



Eurostat's SDG indicators The EU SDG indicators are based on a set of 100 relevant data, selected in accordance with the quality criteria of the European Statistics Code of Practice. The EU SDG indicator’s set is the result of a wide consultation process involving the EU states’ statistical authorities, European Council Committees, Commission services, the European Statistical Advisory Committee, members of academia and various international and non-governmental organisations. The EU SDG indicator’s set will be regularly reviewed to take into account future policy developments and progress in the area of methodology, technology and access to data sources.

