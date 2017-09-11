Four border checkpoints to be temporarily closed on Lithuanian-Russian border

The Kybartai, Ramoniskiai, Panemune and Nida border checkpoints on the Lithuanian-Russian border will temporarily closed due to power network maintenance in the Russian region of Kaliningrad, reported LETA/BNS,

According to Lithuania's State Border Guard Service, restriction for vehicles and persons crossing the border will be in place on different days in September but will also take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Lithuanian time.





The traffic will be stopped at the Kybartai-Chernyshevskoye on Monday, Sep 9, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. And the Ramoniskiai-Pogranychny border checkpoint will be temporarily out of service on Sep 12 (the same hours).





Checks will not be done on Friday, Sep 13, for four hours at the Panemune-Sovetsk border checklpint, and at the Nida-Morskoye border checkpoint on Sep 18.





The SBGS notes such technical power network maintenance is done every year. Border guards recommend planning travel time accordingly and, if necessary, choose other routes.