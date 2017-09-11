Russian navigation system to be used for railway fault detection in Lithuania

Lithuania's state-run railway company Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways) is buying an autonomous inspection vehicle whose technical specifications state it must be compatible with the Russian satellite navigation system Glonass, the delfi.lt news website reports, writes LETA/BNS.

Experts warns about possible threat to national security, but the company says the choice was made to ensure swift and accurate identification of a fault place and that needs technology whose receivers are capable of accepting and calculating the location from two satellites networks, GPS and Glonass.





Marius Laurinavicius, an analyst from Vilnius Institute for Policy Analysis, warns that any Russian technology may poise threat to national security if it can be used to collect data.





Vytautas Bakas, chairman of the parliamentary Committee on National Security and Defense, says the committee plans to hold hearings on July 17 and will also discuss this situation and see if there's a general plan to set free from Russian technology in the transport sector.





BNS Lithuania reminds that the Glonass system has already been in focus of Lithuanian politicians. During its investigation into possible illegal influence on the decisions of state institutions, the CNSD paid attention in 2017 to the fact that the KLUB-U safety system using Glonass and produced by Izhevsk Radio Plant, which is part of Russia's military industry complex, was installed into Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai's locomotives during their upgrade.