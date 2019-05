Estonia's economics minister, delegation to discuss logistics cooperation in Uzbekistan

Estonia's Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas and a business delegation are about to visit Uzbekistan on Thursday to discuss cooperation in logistics, ICT and education with officials and business executives in that country, reported LETA/BNS.

In addition, the minister will deliver remarks at business forums, spokespeople for the Estonian Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications said.





Aas' working visit to Central Asia from May 29-31 takes him to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.





At a meeting of the Estonian-Kazakh intergovernmental committee in Kazakstan's capital Nur-Sultan on Wednesday, the Kazakh side displayed interest primarily towards cooperation in transport, ICT and matters related to space.





The minister is accompanied on the trip to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan by a business delegation made up of Jaanus Paas, Ronald Vahi, Karl Kivi, Andres Uusoja, Andrus Kivisaar, Jana Krimpe, Antti Rammo, Erik Laidvee, Margus Ilmjarv, Jana Silaskova, Aleksandr Kovaljov, Raul Kaidro, Daniil Gussev and Ly Rammo.