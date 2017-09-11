Baltic States – CIS, Belarus, Logistics, Oil, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 23.04.2019, 14:56
Belarus suspends exports of light oil products to Ukraine, Poland, Baltic states
"Delivery of light oil products (gasolines and diesel) to Ukraine, the Baltic states, and Poland has been suspended," Grib said, commenting on the consequences of decreases in oil-refining volumes in Belarus in connection with the low-quality oil.
"Contractual obligations have been suspended until the issue surrounding Russian oil is settled," he said.
"Exports of dark oil products from Belarus are continuing in full in connection with the absence of their consumption in the domestic market," Grib said.
Belarus is now working to ensure that "sanctions on the part of [foreign] counteragents do not follow," he said.
In light of Russia's decision at the end of 2018 to ban deliveries of oil products to Belarus and the decrease in refining volumes due to low-quality oil, the country is covering its own needs, Grib said, adding, "The decrease [in exports] took place in connection with increase in deliveries to the domestic market."
"The decrease in export volumes is taking place to ensure that the needs of the internal oil-products market are met," he said.
- 23.04.2019 Беларусь до конца года планирует альтернативный импорт нефти морским путём
- 23.04.2019 Lietuvos geležinkeliai повезет щебень в Беларусь
- 23.04.2019 Беларусь остановила экспорт светлых нефтепродуктов
- 23.04.2019 Глава МВД перекроет рижский Деглавский мост
- 23.04.2019 Estonia: Tulika Takso to buy 40 hybrid cars for EUR 800,000
- 23.04.2019 Deglava Bridge in Riga to be closed for traffic on Thursday – interior minister
- 23.04.2019 1st cruise ship of 2019 season to visit Estonia on Saturday
- 19.04.2019 Президент Эстонии: взяла переводчика, чтобы не говорить плохо на языке Пушкина
- 19.04.2019 Владелец и девелопер Аматциемса идет в Казахстан
- 18.04.2019 Freight handling by Estonian ports up 11 pct on year in March