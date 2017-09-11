Kazakhstan continues working to attract foreign investments

Nataly Krumina, BC, Astana/Riga, 16.04.2019.



In the modern world, business is associated with certain risks and difficulties. Typically, entrepreneurs look for reliable ways to develop and strengthen their businesses. Investment is a kind of long-term business plan bringing good income for many years under proper approach.

Recently, more and more European investors prefer to let their money work in Central Asia and primarily in Kazakhstan. We have made an attempt to find out the reasons for investment attractiveness of this relatively young state, as well as the sectors of economy most profitable for business in this regard.

Back in 2011, Ernst & Young studied the investment attractiveness of Kazakhstan by interviewing more than 200 investors from 20 countries of the world, both potential ones and already working in the republic.

Even at that time, 32% of respondents distinguished Kazakhstan as one of the three countries most attractive for investment in the Central Asian region. Approximately the same number of study participants predicted an increase in the investment attractiveness of the republic.

Many experts state that years later, the investment climate in the country has become more favorable. In 2018, Kazakhstan was ranked 36th out of 190 countries of the world by the “investment attractiveness” criterion in the Doing Business rating. Figures indicate this as well: in the first half of 2018, the volume of foreign direct investment in Kazakhstan amounted to more than USD 12 billion.

As we reported earlier, the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) had recently begun to operate in the country becoming the main financial platform for investment attraction and protection of the investors’ interests. According to the head of professional development department, member of the standards development department, chief investigator of the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) ethics code Farhan Nur, this financial center will play a decisive role in the region in a few years.

A member of the arbitrator group at the AIFC international arbitration center, member of the AIFC advisory board on Islamic finance, lawyer of senior courts of England and Wales Sheikh Bilal Khan noted the appropriate time to create such a center in Kazakhstan. Today, the country is moving away from energy dependence seeking to diversification.





