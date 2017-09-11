Baltic States – CIS, Cooperation, Latvia, Russia, Transport
Linkaits to chair Latvian-Russian intergovernmental commission
The government today approved the composition of the new Latvian-Russian intergovernmental commission, and the commission’s chairman will be Transport Minister Talis Linkaits (new Conservative Party), informed LETA.
Changes in the commission had to be approved because of the new government headed by Krisjanis Karins (New Unity) and approved by the parliament and changes in the staff of ministries.
Foreign Ministry’s state secretary Andris Pelss has been appointed the deputy chairman of the commission.
Latvia and Russia in 2006 agreed to set up the intergovernmental commission for cooperation in economic, scientific and culture sectors
