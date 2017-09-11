Baltic States – CIS, EU – CIS, Foodstuff, Legislation, Russia
Russia extends ban on food product imports from EU and other countries until end-2019
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday extended Russia's ban on import of food products from the European Union and other countries until the end of 2019, informed LETA according to RBK information.
On August 7, 2014, Russia introduced a ban on import of agricultural products from the EU, United States, Australia, Norway and Canada, in response to sanctions against Russia following the annexation of Crimea.
In August 2015, Russia also banned import of food products from Albania, Montenegro, Iceland and Liechtenstein, and in 2016 - from Ukraine.
