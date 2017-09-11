Baltic States – CIS, Lithuania, Port, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 18.07.2018, 15:52
Udovickij renounces oil business plans in Lithuania's port of Klaipeda
Biriu Kroviniu Terminalas CEO Vidmantas Dambrauskas, also heading the oil business, told BNS
Lithuania it had been decided to stop the development of this business.
"The
news is that we have decided to exit this business. This issue is closed. (…)
We just decided to exit as there are too many risks. The initial steps we made
but we don’t see major prospect as there are too many risks," he told BNS
Lithuania.
Naftos Regeneracijos Grupe (Oil Regeneration Group), controlled by Udovickij, was registered
late last year and planned to transport, store and regenerate oil products.
Speaking with BNS Lithuania early this year, Dambrauskas could not disclose
what type of activity the new company would do, saying that it would be
revealed at the end of this year when the company was to start operating.
A special
government commission for the protection of objects important to national
security last December refused to allow BKT to lease a small land lot in the
port of Klaipeda, saying that that company might have ties with institutions or
persons from countries outside the EU and NATO and that might increase risks to
national security or pose a threat.
Two oil
product handling companies currently operate in the port of Klaipeda, including
state-controlled Klaipedos Nafta and Kroviniu Terminalas, part of the Achema Grupe business group.
Udovickij
owns a 70 % stake in Biriu Kroviniu
Terminalas, and Belaruskali
controls 30%. The latter's produce makes 98 % of products handled by BKT.
Moreover,
Udovickij controls freight transportation company Gargzdu Gelezinkelis transporting cargo to the port of Klaipeda.
