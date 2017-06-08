Baltic States – CIS, Estonia, Financial Services, Legislation, Markets and Companies, Offshore, Ukraine
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 30.01.2018, 11:16
Ukrainian PM to Estonia: offshore watchlist applies to Ukrainian residents only
Ukraine did
not put Estonia in the offshore watchlist, Groysman told his Estonian
counterpart Juri Ratas by phone,
adding that it was included in the list of states with a zero rate of tax on
non-distributed profit, which can be used by residents of Ukraine to dilute
their tax base and evade income tax payments in Ukraine.
The head of the Ukrainian government stressed that the
purpose of this document is to prevent both the erosion of the tax base and the
withdrawal of profits from taxation, according to the press service of the
Cabinet of Ministers.
The Ukrainian premier noted that this list applies
exclusively to residents of Ukraine who file with the tax authorities of
Ukraine reports on controlled transactions. The State Fiscal Service, based on
the filed reports, identifies risky operations subject to additional control
under the risk identification system, which is a common practice
internationally.
The Estonian side was also informed that the National
Bank of Ukraine (NBU) had not taken any decision to include Estonia in the list
of offshore economies. In order to avoid a possible misunderstanding in
settlements between businesses, on Jan. 24, 2018 the Ukrainian regulator sent
to the banking institutions a letter explaining that there were no legislative
grounds for applying an in-depth analysis to Estonian companies.
Following the conversation, the prime ministers agreed
to instruct their ministries of finance, along with tax authorities, to
establish cooperation and conduct consultations, if needed, to resolve possible
misunderstandings, the press service of the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers
said.
"The heads of government are convinced that such
an approach will help to intensify and deepen cooperation in the trade and
economic sphere and positively affect the mechanism of financial and banking
operations between the two countries," the report said.
Estonian Prime Minisrter Juri Ratas last week demanded
that Ukraine remove his country from the offshore watchlist.
Ratas, who was attending the World Economic Forum in
Davos, on Thursday talked on the phone with Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr
Groysman and communicated with Ukrainian Finance Minister Oleksandr Danylyuk in Davos.
"Both promised to deal with the issue and the
finance minister also promised to find a solution," Ratas told the
newscast of the Estonian public broadcaster ERR on Thursday. "Why
this has happened -- the finance minister explained it today by saying that
Ukraine has created a new tax system, admitted that it may have been created
too hastily, said the inclusion of all the countries in the list of tax havens
has not been conclusively deliberated and promised to put this issue on the
table on Monday at the latest, when he will return to Ukraine from
Davos," Ratas said.
"The prime minister and finance minister of
Ukraine reaffirmed that they are dealing with the issue. The finance minister
promised to solve the situation. I hope that this will be done as soon as
possible," he added.
On Dec. 27 last year the Ukrainian government adopted
a decision whereby 22 more countries, including Estonia and Latvia, were
added to the list of jurisdictions considered by Ukraine to be tax havens.
According to Estonia, the Ukrainian government has
misinterpreted Estonia's Income Tax Act.
Estonian Foreign Minister Sven Mikser last Tuesday said that the decision of Ukraine to put Estonia on its
list of offshores has begun to damage the economic relationship between Estonia
and Ukraine, and hopefully the situation will be solved before it becomes a
political problem.
