Wednesday, 03.01.2018, 18:03
Lithuania's Seimas speaker sees no chances for major changes in ties with Russia
"We have trade relations, we have diplomatic relations, we are neither
able, nor willing to step back from our values, and everything else is just
what the president said – without changes in Russia's position or leadership,
we cannot expect too many changes in the relationship," Pranckietis told
Ziniu Radijas news radio on Wednesday.
In an interview published last Sunday, Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis stated that Lithuania should this year make
contacts with representatives of the Russian administration, dismissing the
current isolation policies as detrimental and unique in the European Union
(EU).
In his words, Lithuania should take a pragmatic stance on the bid to resume
ties and stick to its strategic stance regarding Ukraine.
At the end of December, Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite said that, amid changes in the geopolitical
situation, Lithuania should be ready to change its position towards Russia but
stick to its values. In her words, it is "better to communicate and trade
rather than wage war" with neighbors. At the same time, she emphasized
that the changes were only possible, if Moscow withdraws from the occupied
territories in Ukraine, reversed the aggressive policies in Eastern Europe and
stopped interfering with democratic elections.
Pranckietis said the opinions of both politicians are correct and don't
contradict each other.
"I believe this is a possibility, the prime minister speaks about the
level of vice-ministers, probably there could be a change in the government in
this field. (…) There are economic objectives, however, the way they emerge
with different countries is a matter of determination," said the
parliamentary speaker.
Since the annexation of Crimea, Lithuania has held no meetings with
top-ranking officials of Russia. Lithuania's neighboring Latvia, Estonia and
Poland maintain contacts with Russia on the level of ministers or
vice-ministers. The largest European countries communicate with Moscow on the
top level – German Chancellor Angela Merkel
visited Russia last May, while French President Emmanuel Macron received
Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Versailles.
Lithuania says that the calls to isolate Russia is due to the attitude that
return to usual relations might be viewed as a concession, which would encourage
the aggressive policies of the Kremlin. Meanwhile, those in support of dialogue
maintain that communication could prevent possible bigger conflicts and have an
impact on the country's behavior.
