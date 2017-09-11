Analytics, Economics, EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Wages
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 05.06.2019, 16:33
European Commission urges Latvia to reduce tax burden on low-wage earners
The Commission recommends easing the tax burden on low-wage earners and shifting it to other sources like capital and property, as well as improving tax compliance.
The Commission has also reminded Latvia about the necessity to ensure an efficient supervision and implementation of anti-money laundering measures.
Another set of recommendations concerns the social sphere. The European Commission urges Latvia to address social exclusion by improving the adequacy of minimum income benefits, minimum old-age pensions and income support for people with disabilities.
The Commission also says that Latvia needs to improve the quality of education and training in particular of low-skilled workers and jobseekers, including by strengthening the participation in vocational education and training and adult learning.
In this section of recommendations, Latvia has also been advised to increase the accessibility, quality and cost-effectiveness of the healthcare system.
Also, Latvia has been called to focus investment-related economic policy on innovation, provision of affordable housing, transport notably on its sustainability, resource efficiency and energy efficiency, energy interconnections and on digital infrastructure, taking into acc
- 05.06.2019 Latvian Environmental Investment Fund suspends financing for Ventspils Music School project on corruption suspicions
- 05.06.2019 Revenue Service carries out procedural activities at beauty care company Kolonna
- 05.06.2019 Latvijas Dzelzcels supervisory board again defers decision on management reshuffle
- 05.06.2019 Poland doesn't back Grybausakite for EU position – daily
- 05.06.2019 Registration of Rigvir anti-cancer drug suspended in Latvia
- 05.06.2019 Work of Estlink 2 interconnection partially disturbed due to transformer problems
- 05.06.2019 President and vice president of Latvijas Dzelzcels lodge defamation complaint about Linkaits
- 05.06.2019 Delfi news portal to buy Bilesu Paradize ticketing company
- 05.06.2019 Success of HBO’s Chernobyl Puts Vilnius in Spotlight as Prime Location for Filming in Region
- 05.06.2019 ПМЭФ-2019: Россия укрепляет свое восточное партнерство