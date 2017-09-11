Lithuania, other countries sign declaration on Via Carpatia

Lithuanian Transport and Communications Minister Rokas Masiulis and his counterparts from Central and Southern Europe have signed a declaration on further development of the Via Carpatia transnational highway and closer cooperation in strengthening the transport sector, informed LETA/BNS.

The declaration aims to draw the European Commission's attention to the importance of Via Carpatia for the whole Eastern and Southern Europe, the Lithuanian Transport and Communications Ministry said in a press release on Wednesday.





Masiulis says Lithuania will benefit from further development of the highway.





"Via Carpatia is a strategically important transport corridor connecting the Baltic Sea with the Black Sea and the Aegean Sea, and should therefore become an integral part of the TEN-T of the trans-European transport network," he said.





Via Carpatia is being implemented by Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Turkey and Ukraine. Latvia and Estonia have joined the project recently.