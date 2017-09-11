EU – Baltic States, Lithuania, Tourism, Transport
Wednesday, 13.03.2019
Boeing 737 MAX 8 banned from taking off in Vilnius
"Yes, it's related to the issued European aviation safety directive," Marius Zelenius, head of communication at Lietuvos Oro Uostai (Lithuanian Airports), told.
In his words, the passengers had to get off and wait for a substitute plane. Zelenius could not say their number, adding, however, that the overground service company had to take care of them.
The European Aviation Safety Agency grounded all Boeing 737 MAX 8 and Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft in the European airspace following the crash of Ethiopian Airlines' Boeing 737 MAX 8, killing all 157 people aboard.
Around 350 Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes are used worldwide at the moment. Some countries and airlines decided to halt flights using these planes, while others continue operating them and waiting for the results of the investigation into the recent crash, as well for some recommendations from aircraft producer Boeing.
In October, Boeing 737 MAX 9, which belonged to Lion Air, crashed in Indonesia, killing 189 people.
