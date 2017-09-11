Lithuania could recognize same-sex marriages, interior minister says

Interior Minister Eimutis Misiunas thinks that Lithuania could recognize same-sex marriages, informed LETA/BNS.

The minister stated this position on Thursday at the Constitutional Court's hearing of a case regarding the rights of same-sex persons who married abroad.





"I think they have the right to marry, to live in a certain legal agreement entailing various legal consequences. In this case, I'd take a rather liberal view. I think it could," Misiunas told reporters when asked if same-sex marriages should be recognized in Lithuania.





The minister's spokesman, Karolis Vaitkevicius, told that Misiunas is not planning to table any initiatives on this issue.





"It's up to the Justice Ministry to submit proposals on the legal recognition of homosexual marriages. The minister expressed his personal opinion when asked by journalists to do so," he said.





The Constitutional Court is looking at whether Lithuania's authorities rightfully refused to grant a temporary residence permit to a foreigner who married a citizen of the same sex abroad.





The case was referred to the Constitutional Court by the Lithuanian Supreme Administrative Court, which examines an appeal filed by the foreign citizen, who married the Lithuanian citizen in Denmark three years ago, against the Migration Department's decision to refuse him a temporary residence permit.





Misiunas said that Lithuanians laws prohibit the Migration Department from recognizing same-sex marriages.





Neither same-sex partnerships nor marriages are legally recognized in Lithuania. Several earlier attempts by liberal politicians to introduce civil same-sex partnership fell through in the parliament.





Public opinion polls show that the majority of Lithuanians do not approve of recognizing same-sex relationships.