Friday, 16.02.2018, 09:58
Baltic leaders agree on 4 joint priorities for EU budget
The three Baltic leaders want the EU transport and power grids, digital
infrastructure and services to be developed further, and for EU regions to be
connected. They highlighted synchronizing the Baltic power grids with the
European energy market, and Rail Baltic, which connects the three countries
with the rest of Europe, spokespeople for the Estonian government said.
According to the Baltic leaders, the less developed regions of the EU have
to continue getting support from the Cohesion Fund and support should decline
gradually as wealth increases.
They also named the EU's joint new spheres of activity which need financing
from the next budget: migration, internal and external security, the protection
of EU external borders, the fight against terrorism and strengthening security,
including cyber security, as well as defense cooperation. In addition, the EU's
neighborhood policy also needs funding, they added.
According to Ratas, Kucinskis and Grybauskaite, the Baltic countries are
convinced that to reach common goals the union's resources have to exceed 1
percent of the total income of the EU's 27 member states. Therefore, the Baltic
countries want to discuss with their colleagues how to retain the present
long-term budget level also after Brexit and they are ready to increase their
contribution to the budget of the EU.
EU leaders are to launch talks for the next Multiannual Financial Framework
on February 23. In May the European Commission is to submit the new plan, which
will enter into force in 2021.
