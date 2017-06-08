EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Legislation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 15.02.2018, 21:39
British MP: Latvia's freedom is litmus test for freedom in Europe
|Photo: saeima.lv
He noted that 2018 was an important year for Latvia as it will mark its
centenary, the fact that Latvians can really be proud of. Latvia's centenary
will also highlight the close relationship with the United Kingdom.
The United Kingdom was the first to recognize the newly-established
Republic of Latvia in November 1918. It never recognized Soviet oppression of
Latvia and was one of the first countries to re-open its embassy in Riga in
1991, Bercow said.
These are not only interesting historic facts but also a part of the unique
and lasting relationship between Latvia and the United Kingdom, he said.
It is Latvia's destiny to be in the first ranks of the Europe freedom
battles - in the past and in the present, and this is why both countries have
to stand side by side, the speaker of the House of Commons said.
To be more exact - without free Latvia, freedom in Europe will never be
complete, he said.
The speaker of the House of Commons of the British Parliament is visiting
Latvia on February 13-15 to meet with top Latvian state officials.
