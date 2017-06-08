British MP: Latvia's freedom is litmus test for freedom in Europe

Freedom of the Latvian state and the Latvian nation is a litmus test for freedom in Europe, John Bercow, Speaker of the House of Commons of the British Parliament, said in his speech in the Latvian parliament today, cites LETA.

He noted that 2018 was an important year for Latvia as it will mark its centenary, the fact that Latvians can really be proud of. Latvia's centenary will also highlight the close relationship with the United Kingdom.





The United Kingdom was the first to recognize the newly-established Republic of Latvia in November 1918. It never recognized Soviet oppression of Latvia and was one of the first countries to re-open its embassy in Riga in 1991, Bercow said.





These are not only interesting historic facts but also a part of the unique and lasting relationship between Latvia and the United Kingdom, he said.





It is Latvia's destiny to be in the first ranks of the Europe freedom battles - in the past and in the present, and this is why both countries have to stand side by side, the speaker of the House of Commons said.





To be more exact - without free Latvia, freedom in Europe will never be complete, he said.





The speaker of the House of Commons of the British Parliament is visiting Latvia on February 13-15 to meet with top Latvian state officials.