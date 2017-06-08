EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Funds, Latvia, Legislation, Markets and Companies
Transport, environmental, social inclusion and education projects show greatest progress in absorption of EU funds in Latvia
The ministry said that the overall progress in launching investment
projects was very good. By January 24, 2018, projects with the EU co-financing
worth more than EUR 2.5 billion have been launched which is more than a half of
the total EU financing available to Latvia or EUR 4.4 billion.
"The greatest progress has been observed in the projects concerning
transport, environment and territorial development, social inclusion and
education. Procurement contracts have been signed for one-fourth of the
projects under way which reduces the risk of uncertainty in the implementation
plans," the Finance Ministry said.
The focus will remain on facilitation of the project implementation,
including improved compliance with the planned monthly progress.
In addition, the Central Finance and Contracting Agency this year will step
up cooperation with the beneficiaries of the EU funds to improve the quality of
project implementation.
By March this year the Finance Ministry is to submit to the government a
semi-annual report about investment of the EU funds, including risk analysis,
plans for 2018 and proposals for improving the quality of financial projections
and financial discipline.
