EU processed 377 draft legislations during Estonia's presidency

A total of 377 draft legislations were processed during Estonia's presidency of the Council of the European Union, informs LETA/BNS.

Prime Minister Juri Ratas stressed at Thursday's government meeting that the presidency was an extraordinary period where all parties worked very hard. "Thank you to all the people who headed Estonia's EU presidency and contributed to preparing for it. Estonia helped the European Union advance in all the goals it set to itself. Important developments took place, for instance, in the digital, security, open economy and Eastern Partnership fields," the head of government said.

"I believe that in cooperation with tens of partners we were able to showcase our innovation in both the essence and form of the presidency. It is a very important feat which we will benefit also in the future," he added.

According to Ratas, he is also glad that during the presidency Estonia proved itself in the EU and the EU also became closer to the Estonian people. "Studies show that during our presidency the residents' support to Estonia belonging to the EU grew to 79 percent," he added.