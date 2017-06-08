Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Legislation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 29.01.2018, 22:56
Estonia-Finland relations extremely close
BC, Tallinn, 29.01.2018.Print version
Relations between Estonia and Finland are extraordinarily close, Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid said in her message of congratulation to Sauli Niinisto on his reelection as the president of Finland, reports LETA/BNS.
"I am genuinely pleased to congratulate you on behalf of myself and
the people of Estonia on reelection as the president of the Republic of
Finland. I wish you every success and strength in the new term," Kaljulaid
said on social media.
"Relations between Estonia and Finland are extraordinarily warm and
close. We are closely intertwined and share the same values as neighbors and
friends, as states and nations. We are bound together by a special bridge that
builds on friendships between our people and day-to-day interaction,"
Kaljulaid said.
Niinisto secured a second term in the first round of the presidential
election in Finland on Sunday by garnering 62.7 percent of the vote.
Other articles:
- 29.01.2018 Ликвидируется лицензия литовского туроператора Travelonline Baltics
- 29.01.2018 Viking Line обновляет флот линии Турку-Стокгольм
- 29.01.2018 Украина отрицает включение Эстонии в список офшоров
- 29.01.2018 In January, the consumer confidence indicator stood at minus 8 in Lithuania
- 29.01.2018 Наиболее популярные политики в Литве - президент, прмьер и мэр Каунаса
- 29.01.2018 Danpower может строить электростанцию на биотопливе в Вильнюсе
- 29.01.2018 Бухгалтеры: налоговая реформа в Латви увеличивает административную нагрузку и тормозит развитие маленьких предприятий
- 29.01.2018 Adven to build biofuel boiler plant for EUR 1.3 mln in Kunda
- 29.01.2018 Economists see Lithuania's GDP up 3.5% in 2017
- 29.01.2018 604 counterfeit euro notes found in Estonia in 2017