Estonia-Finland relations extremely close

Relations between Estonia and Finland are extraordinarily close, Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid said in her message of congratulation to Sauli Niinisto on his reelection as the president of Finland, reports LETA/BNS.

"I am genuinely pleased to congratulate you on behalf of myself and the people of Estonia on reelection as the president of the Republic of Finland. I wish you every success and strength in the new term," Kaljulaid said on social media.

"Relations between Estonia and Finland are extraordinarily warm and close. We are closely intertwined and share the same values as neighbors and friends, as states and nations. We are bound together by a special bridge that builds on friendships between our people and day-to-day interaction," Kaljulaid said.

Niinisto secured a second term in the first round of the presidential election in Finland on Sunday by garnering 62.7 percent of the vote.