Latvia and Germany conclude new agreement on protection of classified information

Latvia has concluded a new agreement with Germany on the mutual protection of classified information, informs LETA.

The conclusion of the new deal invalidates the previous agreement between the two countries, concluded in 1998.

The old agreement had grown obsolete because it was concluded at a time when Latvia had not yet join NATO and the European Union. With bilateral political, military and economic cooperation between the two countries increasing, a new, more detailed agreement is needed that would set out rules for the protection and handling of classified information.

The new agreement stipulates the kind of classified data Latvia and Germany have exchanged, protection measures and the state authorities in charge of the agreement’s implementation and supervision.