Energy, EU – Baltic States, Legislation, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 08.01.2018, 21:19
Lithuanian, Polish PMs discuss bilateral ties, EU issues
"It was
emphasized once again that economic ties were developing very well. The Polish
prime minister thanked the government again for its efforts in ensuring Orlen Lietuva's successful
operations," Deividas Matulionis,
foreign policy adviser to Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis, told BNS.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who took office
in December, "said he was pleased at the well developing bilateral
relations and spoke about the European Union," the adviser said.
"It was a very warm and friendly
conversation", he added.
Skvernelis invited his Polish counterpart to a meeting
of the three Baltic prime ministers to be held in Vilnius in March.
Morawiecki in late December replaced Beata Szydlo as the neighboring country's prime minister.
Poland faces EU sanctions for failing to uphold the
bloc's democratic values. For example, Warsaw has recently taken measures that
will give the government more control over the judicial system.
According to Matulionis, the Lithuanian and Polish prime ministers did not discuss possible sanctions.
- 08.01.2018 DB Engineering & Consulting GmbHсоставит бизнес-модель проекта Rail Baltic
- 08.01.2018 Похоже Эстония уничтожает программу электронного резидентства
- 08.01.2018 All practices of family physician connected to e-health system in Latvia
- 08.01.2018 Уроженка Даугавпилса претендует на пост министра финансов Польши
- 08.01.2018 Latvian consumer rights watchdog receives 3,616 complaints in 2017
- 08.01.2018 Lithuania's jobless rate up 1% in December
- 08.01.2018 Orlen Lithuania to invest up to EUR 100 mln in 2018
- 08.01.2018 Российский экраноплан запустят по маршруту Таллинн-Хельсинки в 2019 году
- 08.01.2018 Место эмигрантов в Литве занимают украинцы
- 08.01.2018 Orlen Lietuva инвестирует до 100 млн. евро в Мажейкский НП