Lithuanian, Polish PMs discuss bilateral ties, EU issues

The Lithuanian and Polish prime ministers had a telephone conversation on Friday to discuss bilateral relations and cooperation in the European Union, cites LETA/BNS.

"It was emphasized once again that economic ties were developing very well. The Polish prime minister thanked the government again for its efforts in ensuring Orlen Lietuva's successful operations," Deividas Matulionis, foreign policy adviser to Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis, told BNS.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who took office in December, "said he was pleased at the well developing bilateral relations and spoke about the European Union," the adviser said.

"It was a very warm and friendly conversation", he added.

Skvernelis invited his Polish counterpart to a meeting of the three Baltic prime ministers to be held in Vilnius in March.

Morawiecki in late December replaced Beata Szydlo as the neighboring country's prime minister.

Poland faces EU sanctions for failing to uphold the bloc's democratic values. For example, Warsaw has recently taken measures that will give the government more control over the judicial system.

According to Matulionis, the Lithuanian and Polish prime ministers did not discuss possible sanctions.