Friday, 14.06.2019, 20:32
Chinese conclusions on beef exports from Lithuania due in late summer
Lithuania expects the conclusions of a recent week-long audit by Chinese experts into beef exports from the Baltic country in late summer, informed LETA/BNS.
"In general, we can evaluate the audit's progress positively. The audit results and conclusions will be presented in the final report by the Chinese auditors, and we expect to have it in three months," Mantas Staskevicius, deputy director of Lithuania's State Food and veterinary Service, said in a statement.
The Chinese experts visited three Lithuanian companies that plan to export frozen beef and its variety meat, including Biovela-Utenos Mesa, Krekenavos Agrofirma and Agaras. They looked into whether the companies take proper measures to prevent African swine flu, and also observed cattle transportation and culling.
Lithuanian companies now export dairy and fish products to China.
