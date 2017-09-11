Lithuania's Vilniaus Duona sets eyes on Polish exports

Lithuania's bread producer Vilniaus Duona (Vilnius Bread) hopes to start exporting to Poland, according its director of commerce Arturas Kokoskinas told the Verslo Zinios business daily, referring LETA/BNS.

"The Polish retail market is very complex and it's hard for us, such small companies, to enter the neighboring country's major retail chains. If not on our own, then through Lithuanian retail chains entering Poland," he said.





Lithuania's Maxima Grupe (Maxima Group), the largest retailer in the Baltic states, operated the Polish Stokrotka chain with around 580 stores.





Vilniaus Duona comes in 18th in the Verslo Zinios' 2017 rating among food sector companies in terms of sales revenue, profitability and other financial indicators.





Two bakeries operated by Vilniaus Duona produce around 100 tons of bread every day.