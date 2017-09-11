Russia has been replaced with other countries as Latvia’s market for dairy products

atvia’s dairy product export has now reached the same volume as before Russia’s embargo and Russia who used to be the largest market for Latvia’s dairy products has now been replaced with other countries, Guntis Gutmanis, a board member of the Latvian Council for Cooperation of Agriculturalist Organizations (LOSP) said LETA.

“We have now reached such export volumes as before the embargo. Nevertheless, while the embargo is in force, there is a huge market right next to us that we cannot use,” he said.





He said that Latvia’s might be affected by Brexit. “All markets in Europe are linked. If the Germans are not selling to Brits, they will look for other markets to leave the products in their own market and we will be squeezed out of it,” he said.