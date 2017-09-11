Agriculture, Baltic Export, China, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
Lithuania's Auga Group, My Land LT eye haylage exports to China
Mantas Stonkus, shareholder of My Land LT, a haylage
producer based in Skuodas, in northwestern Lithuania, says the permit will
not bring any major breakthrough in the market, but adds that the company
already has interested customers in China and plans to take the opportunity.
"We have a broad list of export destinations and this
is one of the markets. This doesn't represent a
breakthrough. But since (the market) has opened up, yes,
we'll try. We have customers who want to trade in our
products there," he told.
Stonkus said My Land LT exports some 15,000 tons of
haylage annually to South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia and Scandinavia and
other European countries.
Lithuania's organic farming group Auga Group also said they
plan to export haylage to china in the future.
"The issuance of permits is good news, because the company would like to export haylage to China in the future," Matas Miknevicius, communications project manager at Auga Group, told.
The company currently does not export haylage, but it has
shipped several batches to EU countries, he said.
The Lithuanian and Chinese deputy agriculture ministers
signed last week a protocol on haylage imports from Lithuania.
