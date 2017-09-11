Lithuania's Auga Group, My Land LT eye haylage exports to China

Auga Group and My Land LT are interested in taking up the opportunity to expand their exports after China has opened its market to the import of haylage, a type of animal feed made from semi-wilted, fermented grass, from Lithuania, informed LETA/BNS,

Mantas Stonkus, shareholder of My Land LT, a haylage producer based in Skuodas, in northwestern Lithuania, says the permit will not bring any major breakthrough in the market, but adds that the company already has interested customers in China and plans to take the opportunity.





"We have a broad list of export destinations and this is one of the markets. This doesn't represent a breakthrough. But since (the market) has opened up, yes, we'll try. We have customers who want to trade in our products there," he told.





Stonkus said My Land LT exports some 15,000 tons of haylage annually to South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia and Scandinavia and other European countries.





Lithuania's organic farming group Auga Group also said they plan to export haylage to china in the future.

"The issuance of permits is good news, because the company would like to export haylage to China in the future," Matas Miknevicius, communications project manager at Auga Group, told.

The company currently does not export haylage, but it has shipped several batches to EU countries, he said.





The Lithuanian and Chinese deputy agriculture ministers signed last week a protocol on haylage imports from Lithuania.