Lithuania gets permit to export horses to Japan
Lithuania has received a permit to export horses to Japan, the country's State Food and Veterinary Service says LETA/BNS.
The export permit was received on the basis of mutual trust, without an audit by Japanese experts, following an agreement by the two countries' veterinary services and coordination of veterinary certificates.
Under Japan's requirements, horses exported to this country must undergo various clinical, microbiological and infectious disease tests and must kept under quarantine for 60 days before transportation.
Figures from the State Food and Veterinary Service show almost 1,800 tons of dairy products were exported to Japan last year, as well as 440 tons of fish and its products, around 140 tons of meat products, 41.5 tons of egg products and over 172 tons of dog and cat food.
