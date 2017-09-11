Agriculture, Baltic Export, China, Estonia
Accord opening Chinese market to Estonian poultry to be signed
"Estonia has high-quality dairy and fish products to
offer to China and the volume of organic products is on the rise, too. The
level of food safety and monitoring is also high in
Estonia," Estonian Minister of Rural Affairs Tarmo Tamm said.
Tamm met on Monday with Chinese Minister of Agriculture
and Rural Affairs Han Changfu, with whom he discussed trade relations of
Estonia and China, cooperation possibilities in the field of research, and the
digital future of agriculture.
"There is a lot we can learn from China in the fields
of horticulture and biotechnology, meanwhile from our side we can offer
knowledge and skills regarding dairy farming, food safety and organic
production," Tamm said.
The digital future of agriculture was also discussed at the
meeting. Tamm introduced Estonia's accomplishments in digitization, pointing
out that 99.9 % of the Estonian government's services are digital and
innovation is tangible in agriculture, too.
"I believe there is a lot we can learn from each other
regarding the digital sphere and I can see here several opportunities for
developing cooperation," Tamm added.
At the end of the meeting, Tamm invited the Chinese minister
to participate in an international conference titled Agroforum Mare Balticum
which focuses on agroecology. The conference will be held in Estonia
in 2019.
