Accord opening Chinese market to Estonian poultry to be signed

Following several food safety protocols signed by Estonia and China regarding fish and dairy products in the last few years, on Tuesday, a protocol allowing the import of Estonian poultry to China will be signed, informed LETA/BNS.

"Estonia has high-quality dairy and fish products to offer to China and the volume of organic products is on the rise, too. The level of food safety and monitoring is also high in Estonia," Estonian Minister of Rural Affairs Tarmo Tamm said.





Tamm met on Monday with Chinese Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Han Changfu, with whom he discussed trade relations of Estonia and China, cooperation possibilities in the field of research, and the digital future of agriculture.





"There is a lot we can learn from China in the fields of horticulture and biotechnology, meanwhile from our side we can offer knowledge and skills regarding dairy farming, food safety and organic production," Tamm said.





The digital future of agriculture was also discussed at the meeting. Tamm introduced Estonia's accomplishments in digitization, pointing out that 99.9 % of the Estonian government's services are digital and innovation is tangible in agriculture, too.





"I believe there is a lot we can learn from each other regarding the digital sphere and I can see here several opportunities for developing cooperation," Tamm added.

At the end of the meeting, Tamm invited the Chinese minister to participate in an international conference titled Agroforum Mare Balticum which focuses on agroecology. The conference will be held in Estonia in 2019.