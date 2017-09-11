Chinese customs officials to inspect Lithuanian grain growers

Chinese customs officials will inspect Lithuanian grain growers and exporters to see if they meet the requirements to export their products to China, informed LETA/BNS.

"The embassy has issued the visas under a fast-track procedure and they are arriving on Monday to begin work tomorrow," Agriculture Minister Giedrius Surplys told.





Rasa Rimkute, acting director of the State Plant Service under the Agriculture Ministry, said the Chinese delegation would stay in Lithuania until the end of the week.





"They are interested in grain growing and exporting business entities, because they want to see how the entire system -- from growing up to exporting -- functions in Lithuania and if it would meet their country's requirements," Rimkute said.

"This is about opening up the grain market," she added.





Ausrys Macijauskas, chairman of the Lithuanian Grain Growers' Association, told that the opening of the Chinese market would have no major impact on grain producers.





Lithuanian grain is of high quality, which is not very important for China, which imports cheaper grain from other countries and will not be willing to pay more for Lithuanian grain, he said.





Lithuania exported 2 mln tons of grain, including 1.3 mln tons of wheat sold mainly to Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Spain, Poland and other EU countries, in January through September 2018, based on figures from the association.