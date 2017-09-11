Agriculture, Baltic Export, China, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 05.11.2018, 19:42
Chinese customs officials to inspect Lithuanian grain growers
"The embassy has issued the visas under a fast-track
procedure and they are arriving on Monday to begin work tomorrow," Agriculture
Minister Giedrius Surplys told.
Rasa Rimkute, acting director of the State Plant
Service under the Agriculture Ministry, said the Chinese delegation would
stay in Lithuania until the end of the week.
"They are interested in grain growing and
exporting business entities, because they want to see how the entire
system -- from growing up to exporting -- functions in Lithuania and if it
would meet their country's requirements," Rimkute said.
"This is about opening up the grain market," she
added.
Ausrys Macijauskas, chairman of
the Lithuanian Grain Growers' Association, told that the opening of
the Chinese market would have no major impact on grain producers.
Lithuanian grain is of high quality, which is not very
important for China, which imports cheaper grain from other countries and will
not be willing to pay more for Lithuanian grain, he said.
Lithuania exported 2 mln tons of grain, including 1.3 mln
tons of wheat sold mainly to Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Spain, Poland and other
EU countries, in January through September 2018, based on figures from the
association.
- 05.11.2018 Главы ЦБ Литвы: кризис возможен через 2-3 года
- 05.11.2018 Price cap for basic payment services remains unchanged in Lithuania
- 05.11.2018 Accord opening Chinese market to Estonian poultry to be signed
- 05.11.2018 Latvia: Binders and ACB to reconstruct section of A2 highway
- 05.11.2018 Toyota отзывает в Эстонии 3000 автомобилей
- 05.11.2018 Госхолдинг Lietuvos energija покупает проект ветряных установок в Польше
- 05.11.2018 Латвийские переработчики молока в 2018 году начали экспорт в Мьянму и Камбоджу
- 05.11.2018 Latvenergo начало продажу природного газа в Литве
- 05.11.2018 Совет Olympic сменил исполнительного директора
- 05.11.2018 Вице-председатель ЕК: Литва должна воспользоваться возможностями InvestEU