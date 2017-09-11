Israel would like to import Lithuanian beef and eggs

Israel is looking into possibilities to import Lithuanian beef and eggs, the Baltic country's Agriculture Minister Giedrius Surplys says LETA/BNS.

"We discussed possibilities to export kosher beef to Israel. Only kosher meat can enter Israel according to the existing laws. And we also spoke about egg export," the minister told Lithuania by phone from Israel where he met with his Israeli counterpart Uri Ariel on Sunday. According to Surplys, Lithuanian companies can already export beef to Israel but it's not cost-effective for them. A joint meat processing company in Lithuania could step up imports of Lithuanian beef to Israel, the minister believes.





"Israel is now changing its imports policy and wants to import as little live stock as possible, which they have done so far, and they want to import more of produce," Surplys explained.

In his words, Lithuanian poultry companies are now looking for new markets, and Israel might be a good market for egg exports since they are not required to necessarily be kosher.