Monday, 06.08.2018, 18:08
Israel would like to import Lithuanian beef and eggs
"We discussed possibilities to export kosher beef to
Israel. Only kosher meat can enter Israel according to the existing laws. And
we also spoke about egg export," the minister told Lithuania by phone
from Israel where he met with his Israeli counterpart Uri Ariel on Sunday.
According to Surplys, Lithuanian companies can already export beef to Israel
but it's not cost-effective for them. A joint meat processing company in
Lithuania could step up imports of Lithuanian beef to Israel, the minister
believes.
"Israel is now changing its imports policy and wants to
import as little live stock as possible, which they have done so far, and they
want to import more of produce," Surplys explained.
In his words, Lithuanian poultry companies are now looking
for new markets, and Israel might be a good market for egg exports since they
are not required to necessarily be kosher.
