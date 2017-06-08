Baltic Export, Foodstuff, Industry, Markets and Companies, Russia
Monday, 05.03.2018, 20:51
Karavela to begin delivering its products to Russia in March or April
''We have not yet begun to resume the export of our products
to Russia, but we plan on doing so in March or April,'' he said. ''We are still
finalizing all the necessary documents.''
Endele did not say which specific products the company plans
to export to Russia, but added that Karavela once had very good positions in
the Russian market.
The Russian food safety authority, Rosselkhoznadzor,
announced this past December that it had lifted the restrictions imposed on
imports of products by Karavela.
In summer 2015 Rosselkhoznadzor banned imports of fish
products from Latvia and Estonia to Russia, citing breaches of veterinary and
sanitary standards.
As reported, Karavela achieved EUR 38.3 mln in turnover last
year, which is a EUR 10 mln increase when compared to the previous year.
According to LETA calculations, the company increased
turnover by 35.3% last year, when compared to the previous year.
Endele also said that the company also concluded 2017 with
profit, but that the audited financial results are yet to be released.
He said that the company's positive increase in turnover was
largely due to successful activities in western markets, as the company has
launched cooperation with such supermarket chains as Lidl and Aldi, and has
also entered the U.S. market.
Endele also said that the company has also been able to
increase sales in eastern markets as well.
In 2016, Karavela generated EUR 28.304 mln in sales, down
1.8% from 2015, and earned a profit of EUR 747,753, which was a 55.6% rise
y-o-y.
Founded in 2001, Karavela is one of the largest fish
canneries in the Baltic states. The company belongs to several individuals,
including Janis Bite, who is the key shareholder with 56%.
