35 artworks to be displayed at this year's Staro Riga lights festival

he international festival of lights Staro Riga will take place for the 12th time in the Latvian capital from November 15 to 18, with four dimensions of the art of light - time, space, man and light - chosen as the main theme for this year's event, organizers informed LETA.

The artworks and installations at the festival will represent various forms of art, from relatively conventional objects to "generative art". The festival of lights will feature 35 artworks, displayed in two programs.





Artworks for the festival's basic program will be selected in a competition, and the other program will include 12 objects created by Staro Riga partners.





The artists participating in this year's Staro Riga festival represent six countries: Latvia, Estonia, Denmark, Germany, France and the UK.





For the first time, the Staro Riga festival will present a special events program, which among other works will include 77 Million Paintings, the famous self-reinventing installation by British multimedia artist Brian Eno.