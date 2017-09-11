Latvia, Taxation, Tourism

Riga City Council hopes to obtain additional EUR 3 mln in revenue from tourism tax

The Riga City Council's Finance and Administration Committee today endorsed the idea of introducing a tourism tax in Riga, with plans to bring an additional EUR 3 million a year into the municipal budget, LETA found out.

The municipality expects the introduction of the levy to cost around EUR 110,000, of which EUR 60,000 would be needed to create three additional job positions in 2020. On the other hand, around EUR 83,500 will be earmarked annually for the coming years.


The tax is set at one euro for each day spent in the city, but not more than ten euros if the tourist stays longer.


The idea was first initially put forward by City Council members in late August.


The new regulations would provide for the introduction of a tourist fee for all those staying at local tourist accommodations as of January 1, 2021.





