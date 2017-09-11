Erasmus takes over as CEO of Hilton, Marriot hotel operator in Lithuania

erhard Erasmus has this week taken over as CEO of Apex Alliance Hotel Management, the operator of the international hotel chains Hilton and Marriot in Lithuania, reported LETA/BNS

Erasmus replaced Augustinas Barauskas, who had headed the company since 2015 and stepped down to take on additional responsibilities as director and partner at the Apex Alliance Group's holding company.





According to Barauskas, Apex Alliance Hotel Management decided to further strengthen its management team as part of its plans to open another four hotels by the end of 2019 following last year's openings of Courtyard by Marriot Vilnius City Centre in the Lithuanian capital and Hilton Garden Inn Bucharest Old Town in the Romanian capital.





Erasmus has been in the hotel business for 24 years. He held various positions with the Radisson Hotel Group between 2013 and July 2019.





Apex Alliance Hotel Management operates Hilton and Marriott chain hotels in Lithuania and Romania.