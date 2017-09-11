Lithuania's Novaturas' profit down by third to EUR 5.4 mln

Novaturas, one of the largest tour operators in Lithuania, posted 5.4 million euros in net profits last year, down by a third from a year earlier, the company said via the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange on Wednesday, informed LETA/BNS.

Sales grew 29% to 181.8 mln euros, and EBITDA dropped by a quarter to 8 million euros. The company served 306,000 clients, 31% more than in 2017.





Novaturas CEO and board chair Audrone Keinyte said in a statement that hot weather persisted throughout June, July and August decreasing demand for outbound travel. This influenced last-minute prices. Besides, Novaturas had to change its aviation partner in the fourth quarter following Small Planet Airlines' bankruptcy.





"The change of aviation partner resulted in write-offs of EUR 0.4 million and further negatively influenced results for the quarter by causing an increase in aviation costs," Keinyte said.





Central European Tour Operator owns 47.4% of Novaturas, with the remaining shares owned by minority shareholders. Novaturas' shares are quoted on the Vilnius and Warsaw stock exchanges.