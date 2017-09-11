Good for Business, Lithuania, Tourism

Lithuania's Novaturas sales up 30%

07.11.2018
Novaturas, one of the largest tour operators in Lithuania, posted 140.2 mln euros in sales in January-September of 2018, up 30% from the same period last year, informs LETA/BNS.

Its gross profit stood at 20.3 mln euros, up 1% year-on-year.


EBITDA dropped 20% to 7.4 mln euros, and net profit shrank 25% to 5.7 mln euros.


Novaturas is quoted on the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange's Main List.

 




