Wednesday, 07.11.2018
Lithuania's Novaturas sales up 30%
Novaturas, one of the largest tour operators in Lithuania, posted 140.2 mln euros in sales in January-September of 2018, up 30% from the same period last year, informs LETA/BNS.
Its gross profit stood at 20.3 mln euros, up 1% year-on-year.
EBITDA dropped 20% to 7.4 mln euros, and net profit shrank 25% to 5.7 mln
euros.
Novaturas is quoted
on the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock
Exchange's Main List.
