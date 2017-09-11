Riga ranked world's 10th greenest city – travel portal

The Latvian capital city Riga has been named the world’s tenth greenest city recommended to environmentally-conscious travele3rs, according to the latest Green Cities Index released on Wednesday by TravelBird portal, informs LETA.

According to the index, green areas makes up 113.04 square meters per person in Riga.





Iceland’s capital Reykjavik has been named the world’s greenest city with 410.84 square meters of green area per person, followed by Oakland in New Zealand (357.2 square meters), Bratislava (332.99 square meters), Goteborg (313.87 square meters), Sidney (235.73 square meters), Prague (220.54 square meters), Hamburg (189.7 square meters), Rome (166.47 square meters) and Bern (131.73 square meters).





The Estonian capital Tallinn has placed 15th with 96.1 square meters of green area per person, and the Japanese capital Tokyo is at the bottom of the list with just 4.03 square meters of green area per person.