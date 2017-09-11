Advertising, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Tourism
Friday, 19.10.2018, 22:52
EAS to showcase Estonia as travel destination with help of foreign celebrities
"The
underlying idea of the campaign is to connect with Estonia, by means of
exciting travel experiences, people whose message has a tangible effect on
their compatriots or international followers," Heili Klandorf-Jarvsoo, chief of end-consumer marketing at
the Tourism Development Center of EAS, said.
The people
about to promote Estonia through their personal experiences with things
Estonian are athletes, musicians, businesspeople, journalists and social media
stars from all over the world.
"Every
Estonian who tells people from other countries that Estonia is a place worth
traveling to is doing a valuable job. However, when this same message is spread
by social media figures with a big following or opinion leaders known and
recognized in their own country the effect is bigger beyond comparison,"
Klandorf-Jarvsoo said.
Rasmus Vaino, chief of campaigns at the Tourism Development
Center and the manager of the campaign, said that each of the foreigners taking
part in the campaign will be offered a memorable trip of 2 to 3 days to Estonia
during which they will be demonstrated the conduct of some usual activity the
Estonian way.
Each of the
trips will be filmed and the video content thus created used for the purposes
of the campaign. The hope is that the video content will reach as broad an
audience as possible.
"We
are using Visit Estonia's own channels, but also modern opportunities offered
by digital marketing and social media to relay our message at the most
appropriate moment and in the most appropriate place to the person the most
likely to visit Estonia. Besides, the celebrities, some of whom have an immense
following, will be sharing their experiences of travel to Estonia on these
channels," Vaino said.
Through the
different channels, people interested in traveling to Estonia will reach the
website of the campaign where each visitor can get inspiration for their
forthcoming trip to Estonia.
Among
others, Norwegian skiing legend Frode
Estil, Latvian pop band Brainstorm,
composer and former The King's Singers singer Bob Chilcott, television chef of international renown Jack Stein, Finnish ice hockey legend Jari Kurri, influential social media
figures as well as journalists from the Evening
Standard and the Swedish daily Aftonbladet
will showcase Estonia as part of the campaign.
