Wednesday, 10.10.2018, 19:16
Estonia should target Finnish tourists more – Hotel association
"In my estimation, the state should focus more on the Finnish
market," Loodmaa told. He said there are two reasons why the number of
Finnish tourists has dropped. "One of those is definitely the taxation
policy that has been implemented in Estonia. It comes as no surprise that Finns
have always visited Estonia for specific shopping purposes and if it is no
longer attractive to them, they will stop doing it," the chairman said.
"Another likely thing is that Finland is doing well and people have
more money. Thus, they make different purchasing decisions and travel somewhere
further away because they have that option," Loodmaa added.
In addition to the decreasing number of Finnish tourists in Estonia,
Loodmaa said he is worried about accommodation establishments experiencing a
decline in profitability and a shortage of staff. "There is clearly a
shortage of staff in the sector and solving that will be our big challenge for
the coming years," he noted.
For accommodation establishments, the year 2018 has been more or less as
it was expected to be, Loodmaa said. "While the previous year was very
good particularly to Tallinn due to the presidency [of the Council of the
European Union], this year has not put us through a setback, which is
important," the chairman said.
Loodmaa added that it is too early to predict if, similarly to previous
years, the number of Russian tourists will increase around the turn of the
year. Russian tourists' interest this year can be commented on in depth in
mid-December, he added.
"What is happening in tourism today is that people are making their
purchasing decisions increasingly more often at the last minute," Loodmaa
said.
