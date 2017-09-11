Tallinn opens Tammsaare Park after 6.3 mln euros overhaul

Managers of Tallinn on Friday, September 14, 2018, opened the Tammsaare Park in the city center after a 6.3 mln euro overhaul, informs LETA/BNS.

Photo: kta.ee.

In the course of the project new pavement cover was laid and modern lighting fixtures and white park furniture installed. Around 80 new lime trees, tens of ornamental trees and approximately 400 bushes were planted, spokespeople for the city said.





The works were carried out by the company RTS Infraehitus OU on commission from the public infrastructure department of the City of Tallinn.





The plan for the reconstruction of the park is by architects Kadarik Tuur Arhitektid, whose entry titled Belle Epoque won a design competition held by the City of Tallinn's urban planning department in 2012.