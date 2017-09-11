Baltic, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Tourism
Lithuania's Novaturas to spend EUR 6 mln on interim dividends
Decisions on the payment of interim dividends will be made
at a shareholder meeting on Set. 5, the company announced via the Nasdaq
Vilnius stock exchange.
Novaturas' 1H net
profits jumped 4.3 times y-o-y 1.922 mln euros. And its turnover grew
46.8 % to 46.957 mln euros.
The Novaturas group's
consolidated revenue was up 42.8% to 80.239 mln euros, and consolidated net
profits increased 24.4 % to 4.402 mln euros.
The group includes the main company in Lithuania as well as
subsidiaries, including Aviaturas ir
Partneriai, Latvia's Novatours,
Estonai's Novatours and Romania's Novatours Holid.
Central European Tour
Operator owns 47.4% of Novaturas,
with 9.49% belonging to Ugnius Radvila
and 6.86% to Rytis Sumakaris and Vidas Paliunas.
Novaturas' shares
are quoted on the Vilnius and Warsaw stock exchanges.
