Lithuania's Novaturas to spend EUR 6 mln on interim dividends

Novaturas, one of the largest tour operators in Lithuania, posted 8.317 mln euros in audited net profits in the first half of this year and plans to pay interim dividends of 0.77 euros per share, spending 6.011 mln euros, reports LETA/BNS.

Decisions on the payment of interim dividends will be made at a shareholder meeting on Set. 5, the company announced via the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange.





Novaturas' 1H net profits jumped 4.3 times y-o-y 1.922 mln euros. And its turnover grew 46.8 % to 46.957 mln euros.





The Novaturas group's consolidated revenue was up 42.8% to 80.239 mln euros, and consolidated net profits increased 24.4 % to 4.402 mln euros.





The group includes the main company in Lithuania as well as subsidiaries, including Aviaturas ir Partneriai, Latvia's Novatours, Estonai's Novatours and Romania's Novatours Holid.

Central European Tour Operator owns 47.4% of Novaturas, with 9.49% belonging to Ugnius Radvila and 6.86% to Rytis Sumakaris and Vidas Paliunas.





Novaturas' shares are quoted on the Vilnius and Warsaw stock exchanges.